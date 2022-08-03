Skip to Content
stacker-Lifestyle
By
Published 2:19 AM

10 sleeping tips for new parents


Canva

10 sleeping tips for new parents

A mother sleeping next to a baby in a bassinet.


Canva

Create a strong sleep environment and relaxing bedtime routine

A woman asleep wearing a sleep mask.


Canva

Get the right sleeping swaddle

A baby zipped up in a sleep swaddle in a bassinet.


Canva

Sleep when your baby sleeps, and go to bed when your baby does

A baby sleeping peacefully.


Canva

Take turns waking up with the baby throughout the night

A father holding a newborn.


Canva

Avoid electronics before bed

A person reading in bed.


Canva

Start sleep training as soon as your baby has begun to develop their own rhythm

A baby yawning.


Canva

Make relaxing routines part of your everyday

A mother on the beach with a baby in a carrier.


Canva

Be safe when sleep deprived

A yawning mother holding a baby while sitting at a computer.


Canva

Find support and people to talk to—take help when you can get it

Grandparents reading to a baby.


Canva

If you are a breastfeeding parent, balance the need for sleep with the need to pump

Breast milk storage bags in the refrigerator.

Article Topic Follows: stacker-Lifestyle

Stacker

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content