5 tips for a roaring rooftop party inspired by the Leo season

Of the 12 astrological signs, Leo is the most likely to use “party” as a verb. The charismatic folks born under this sun sign love good times and can draw crowds with their charm, humor, and love of decadence and display. Born at the height of the summer—at least in the northern hemisphere—Leos are magnetic, radiant, and know how to play.

Given Leos are comfortable in the spotlight, it makes sense so many are celebrities. Whether it’s on stage (Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa), on screen (Halle Berry, Jason Momoa, Viola Davis), or in politics (Barack Obama, J.D. Vance, Maxine Waters), these leaders have a deep affection for pomp, power, and panache.

While often the life of the party at birthdays, anniversaries, and weddings, Leos also know how to liven up life’s smaller events—because there’s always a reason to celebrate. Certainly, summertime is their spiritual home, with all the plentiful golden sunshine, outdoor activities, and get-togethers with friends, and a rooftop is the lion’s perfect lookout. Rooftop parties embody the see-and-be-seen vibe Leos live for, so what better place is there to strut your stuff than somewhere everyone else looks up to?

With that in mind, Peerspace looked to the heavens—and to some iconic Leos—for inspiration and compiled five savvy rooftop party tips for Leo season.



Leo party tip #1: Every party is a dance party

Leo gets its name from the constellation’s shape, which the ancients thought resembled the Nemean lion of Greek mythology. Impervious to weapons, the beast was renowned for its strength—a trait all Leos share. Because of this physical and mental strength, Leos are often energetic and want to stay stimulated, so a quiet evening of drinks and dinner will bore, not roar.

Take a tip from Dua Lipa, who knows how to keep a party moving and grooving with a little bit of dancing. At her legendary Met Gala after-party in 2024, guests like Greta Lee and Prabal Gurung hit the dance floor for a pulsating two-hour set by Black Coffee. According to Vogue, one guest at the event said, “Dua wanted a real party,” because she knows, as all Leos do, that “Dance the Night” isn’t a suggestion. It’s a command—especially when there’s a rooftop available.



Leo party tip #2: Change the look mid-party

Leos love embellishment, which might mean standing out from the crowd and choosing bold looks that attract eyes and show off their best physical features. What’s more striking than one incredible fit for your rooftop party? Two! So make like Madonna and change outfits in the middle of the party. Perhaps 85 wardrobe changes, which is how many Madonna had in her film “Evita,” is excessive, but slipping out of one fabulous palazzo pantsuit and into a kicky bodycon mini for dancing (see tip #1) or moving from a velvet tux to a designer tracksuit gives Leos the attention they crave and redirects the party’s energy to the next phase.



Leo party tip #3: Borrow fun ideas from the kids

While interactive photo booths are ubiquitous at events large and small (as they should be!), Leo party girl Kylie Jenner took it to the next level of fun by including a ball pit at her 21st birthday bash in 2018. Perhaps it was the influence of daughter Stormi that led her to add a pool full of hot-pink plastic bouncy balls that her guests could jump into—she even included stylish floats. Consider all the typical activities at a party for kids and remake them for an adult audience, from face painting to arts and crafts to scavenger hunts and piñatas. Leos love to play, and being outdoors allows for all kinds of fun and games.



Leo party tip #4: Light it right

The planet that rules the sign of Leo is the sun, which might be why they draw others in like a moth to a flame. In fact, the sign’s element is fire—so as far as aesthetics go, lighting for a Leo party is key. Candlelight is a must, probably in the form of votive candles, which give everyone a beautiful glow—and Leo’s love beauty. If the rooftop has fireplaces or fire pits, they should all be lit, creating an aura of warmth and a golden glimmer. As domestic Leo goddess Martha Stewart told Elle Decor in 2016, “Lighting is one of the easiest (and least-expensive) ways to cast an enchanting spell on any outdoor space.”



Leo party tip #5: Wellness is sexy

A Leo’s decadence isn’t always about excess and vice; sometimes pleasure comes from keeping clean, so maybe add a few elaborate mocktails to the cocktail menu or complete a rooftop spa treatment with B-12 shots instead of shots of tequila.

Take a page from another famous Leo, actor and former NFL player Terry Crews, who has religiously upheld his vitamin routine for 20 years and goes to bed at 8:30 p.m. (Sometimes the sexiest thing you can do for yourself is get a good night’s rest.) As much as lions like to play, they also like to rest, so start the party early, hydrate with the most decadent water, and dance until sundown instead of dawn. Remember, rooftops are perfect places for catnaps too.

