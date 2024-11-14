

Followtheflow // Shutterstock

In the minimalism vs. maximalism debate, essentialist design is the winner in 2024

Japandi style bedroom in warm neutral colors.

In the ever-evolving world of art and design, trends come and go with dizzying speed.

For years, two seemingly opposite aesthetics have dominated the conversation: minimalism and maximalism. These contrasting approaches have battled for supremacy in everything from interior design to fashion, each claiming to offer the ideal solution for our style needs.

But as people navigate the complexities of modern life, a new contender has emerged, striking a balance between these extremes: essentialism.

Lazzoni Modern Furniture explored the hot 2024 trend of essentialism in interior design and how it represents a middle ground between minimalism and maximalism.



Canva

The yin and yang of design: minimalism versus maximalism

Modern chairs sit around a round dining table in a white minimalist kitchen.

Minimalism embraces the mantra “less is more,” a term coined by architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. This design philosophy, popularized by architects like Mies van der Rohe and artists like Donald Judd in the mid-20th century, emphasizes simplicity, clean lines, and a monochromatic palette.

The minimalist lifestyle is about stripping away the excess and reducing material belongings to “focus on what really matters,” Caleb Backe, a certified health and wellness expert, told Oprah Daily.

The appeal of minimalism lies in its ability to create a sense of calm and order in an increasingly chaotic world. The Museum of Modern Art notes minimalist artists create “pared-down three-dimensional objects devoid of representational content.”

On the other end of the spectrum, maximalism revels in excess, color, and pattern. This exuberant style gained traction in the 1960s and has seen a resurgence in recent years, particularly in fashion and interior design.

The phrase “more is more” is often used to describe maximalism. Maximalist design is known for bright and bold colors, discordant elements, and oftentimes a lack of cohesive themes. Maximalism celebrates individuality and self-expression with layered textures, colors, and objects to create rich, immersive environments.

According to Arch Daily, maximalism “celebrates imprecision, embraces diversity, blurs the lines between reality and fantasy, encourages spontaneity, and champions freedom of expression.”

The popularity of these contrasting styles has ebbed and flowed, often in response to broader cultural and economic trends. Minimalism tends to gain favor during times of economic uncertainty or in reaction to periods of excess, while maximalism often emerges as a form of reaction against minimalism, austerity, and uniformity.



Canva

The rise of essentialism

A beige and white room in the Japandi style shows clean lines and only a few essential pieces like a vase and lamp.

In 2024, a different approach is gaining ground: essentialism. This philosophy combines elements of both minimalism and maximalism, focusing on what is truly necessary and meaningful rather than adhering strictly to either extreme.

Greg McKeown, author of “Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less,” defines it as “the relentless pursuit of less but better“—a play on the minimalist motto of “less is more.”

Essentialism in design is not just about aesthetics; it’s a holistic approach to living that emphasizes intentionality and mindfulness. Whereas minimalism focuses on reducing clutter and removing excess to create simplicity, stripping away nonessentials for a cleaner space, essentialism prioritizes meaning and value, allowing for more flexibility in what is kept.

In the context of design and consumption, this translates to a focus on quality over quantity and purpose over mere accumulation while holding space for meaningful and intentional decorative pieces.

For example, the increasingly popular Japandi style is a prime example of essentialism in interior design. This hybrid aesthetic merges the minimalism of Scandinavian design with the simplicity and natural elements of Japanese interiors, resulting in spaces both functional and serene. Japandi interiors typically feature a neutral color palette, natural materials, and carefully curated decor that serve both form and function.



Canva

Leaning into sustainable style

A simple bed sits in a Japandi style beige room with white curtains and shelves.

One of the key drivers behind the rise of essentialism is the growing awareness of sustainability issues. Fast fashion and disposable design have contributed significantly to environmental problems, with global textile production doubling since the turn of the century and accounting for up to 10% of global carbon emissions, according to a 2018 United Nations report.

Essentialism offers a more sustainable alternative by encouraging consumers to invest in fewer, higher-quality items that will last longer and serve multiple purposes.

This approach aligns with the principles of the “capsule wardrobe” concept popularized by Susie Faux in the 1970s, revitalized for the digital age by bloggers and influencers. A capsule wardrobe is a collection of a few high-quality, essential pieces of clothing that don’t go out of fashion, such as a tailored jacket or trousers.

In interior design, essentialism manifests as a curated approach to spaces, combining the clean lines of minimalism with carefully chosen statement pieces that reflect the inhabitant’s personality. This creates environments that are both functional and deeply personal, without the clutter and excessive collecting associated with maximalism or the sterility sometimes attributed to strict minimalism.



Canva

Simplicity and sustainability: a reflection of our times

A living room with wood and leather furniture, stone panels, and white carpet captures a modernist style.

Looking ahead, essentialism is likely more than just a passing trend. It represents a fundamental shift in design, living, and consumption, one that prioritizes meaning, quality, and sustainability over fleeting trends.

The recent growth in popularity of essentialism can also be seen as a reaction to broader societal trends. In an era of information overload and constant connectivity, many people are seeking ways to simplify their lives without sacrificing self-expression or comfort. Moreover, major events including the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainties have prompted some people to reassess their priorities and consumption habits.

The essentialism movement also dovetails with the growing interest in mindfulness and intentional living. Essentialism offers a framework for making thoughtful choices about what people bring into their lives, whether it’s clothing, furniture, or digital content.

As people seek to create homes and wardrobes that truly reflect their values and lifestyles, expect to see more products and spaces designed with longevity and versatility in mind. While the debate between minimalism and maximalism may continue to capture headlines, essentialism offers a thoughtful middle ground that reflects the complexities of modern life.

Story editing by Alizah Salario. Additional editing by Elisa Huang and Kelly Glass. Copy editing by Kristen Wegrzyn.

This story originally appeared on Lazzoni Modern Furniture and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.