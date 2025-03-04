H. Armstrong Roberts // ClassicStock / Getty Images

Furniture in fiction: Iconic pieces that shaped stories

Furniture in fiction is more than just set dressing—it often carries deep symbolic weight, defining characters, shaping narratives, and even acting as a gateway to different worlds. From thrones that dictate power struggles to humble couches that serve as cultural touchstones, House of Leon explains how these pieces of furniture have left a lasting impact on literature, film, and television.





1. The Iron Throne – Game of Thrones (George R.R. Martin)

The Iron Throne is not just a chair; it’s a looming, jagged embodiment of power and its deadly consequences. Forged from the swords of defeated enemies, the throne is as uncomfortable as the responsibility that comes with ruling Westeros. It represents ambition, betrayal, and the brutal cost of leadership—whoever sits on it rarely keeps their position for long.

2. The Chesterfield Sofa – Sherlock Holmes (Arthur Conan Doyle)

The iconic Chesterfield sofa at 221B Baker Street is where Sherlock Holmes spends countless hours pondering mysteries, smoking his pipe, and exchanging witty banter with Dr. Watson. This piece of furniture is a symbol of intellectualism and deduction, providing a comforting contrast to the often dark and dangerous cases Holmes undertakes.

3. The Chair of Torture – 1984 (George Orwell)

Few pieces of furniture in fiction are as terrifying as the torture chair in 1984. Used in the Ministry of Love to break Winston Smith’s spirit, the chair represents totalitarian control, psychological manipulation, and the inescapable reach of Big Brother. It serves as a brutal reminder of how oppressive regimes can strip away individual thought and resistance.

4. Gatsby’s Lavish Furniture – The Great Gatsby (F. Scott Fitzgerald)

In The Great Gatsby, the extravagant furniture of Jay Gatsby’s mansion is a physical manifestation of his wealth, status, and desperate yearning for the past. His luxurious surroundings are meant to impress Daisy Buchanan, the lost love he hopes to reclaim. Yet, beneath the opulence lies a sense of emptiness, symbolizing the hollowness of the American Dream and the illusion of happiness wealth can bring.

5. The Orange Sofa – Friends (TV series)

The orange couch at Central Perk is as much a character in Friends as Ross, Rachel, or Chandler. Serving as a consistent meeting spot for the gang, it represents friendship, comfort, and the heart of the show’s social dynamic. Decades after the show’s premiere, the couch remains an iconic symbol of nostalgia and shared experiences.

6. The Wardrobe – The Chronicles of Narnia (C.S. Lewis)

One of the most famous pieces of furniture in literature, the wardrobe in The Chronicles of Narnia is not just a storage space—it’s a portal to another world. It symbolizes childhood wonder, the power of imagination, and the thin veil between reality and fantasy. Stepping through it is a rite of passage for the Pevensie children, leading them to adventure, responsibility, and personal growth.

These pieces of furniture serve as more than just props—they shape their respective stories, acting as symbols of power, oppression, adventure, and camaraderie. Whether it’s a throne that dictates the fate of a kingdom or a humble couch where friends gather, furniture in fiction plays a crucial role in storytelling, often leaving a lasting impression on audiences and readers alike.

