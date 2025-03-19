GOAT

ASICS: The running shoe brand pulls ahead

Not too long ago, it was easy to point to New Balance as the minimal, casual sneaker of choice for buyers looking to stand out. But ASICS is on pace to supplant the brand, with seven consecutive quarters of sales growth—largely accomplished without relying on splashy collaborations or special releases.

According to the alias 2025 Market Report, the Gel 1130, the quintessential ASICS silhouette, is driving the majority of the brand’s business, accounting for 57% of ASICS sales and commanding a +44% average profit margin. Along with the Gel 1130, Gel Kayano 14 and Gel NYC general releases are appealing to buyers across style types who don’t need their shoes to come with loud celebrity endorsements. Still, longtime collaborator Ronnie Fieg has continued to make an impact with the brand, and the success of his hit Marvel x ASICS collection suggests Fieg will continue to produce fruitful, unique ASICS releases in the future, GOAT reports.





A leader among top-selling ASICS

As a whole, ASICS is proving to be a safe bet for sneaker buyers pursuing active lifestyles and putting their footwear to real use, even as the runner category continues to crowd. Elsewhere, the Nike P-6000 and adidas Response CL are on the rise, and with +122% sales growth, ON has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sportswear companies on earth, recruiting brand ambassador Zendaya in 2024 and delivering collaborations with Loewe, Atmos and Post Archive Faction.

Methodology

ASICS sales and trend data is gathered by alias, the official selling app of GOAT and Flight Club, as a part of their 2025 Market Report, recording events that occurred across the three platforms between January 1 and October 31, 2024. It is a document of the past and is not intended to contain predictions or guarantees of future trends or buyer behavior. All information is included as-is and without obligation to update. No endorsement, sponsorship, or association is implied by inclusion in the report contents.

