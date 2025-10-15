Prostock-studio // Shutterstock

10 moments when Gen Z men need a confidence boost and the scents that help them win

Job interviews. Public Speaking. First dates. For Gen Z men, these are high-pressure moments where confidence can falter. According to a recent Gallup poll, Gen Z reports the lowest workplace engagement of any generation, with the U.S. surgeon general reporting the generation experiences the highest levels of loneliness in America. At the same time, only 47% of Gen Z men report ever having dated in their teens, underscoring just how new and daunting early adult milestones can feel.

To address these challenges, AXE unveiled 10 scenarios when Gen Z men need confidence most, along with the scent profiles that experts say can help them project strength, calm, and approachability.

“Scent plays a huge part in all areas of life — from sparking childhood memories to signaling freshness and vitality in high-pressure moments,” said AXE fragrance designer Noemie Lottiau. “Smelling good, and smelling the way you like, puts you in a positive mindset and gives you a constant motivational boost.”

AXE

The 10 Scenarios and Scent Pairings for a Confidence Boost

1. Job Interviews – Woody

Citrus notes have been shown to reduce stress and support composure, while woody scents like sandalwood can have calming, sedative effects that improve focus and productivity. “For job interviews or moments trying to put your best foot forward, try one of the clean and fresh fragrances that can help you feel confident and cool even under pressure,” Lottiau said.

2. Exams – Herbal

When clarity and focus are needed, herbal notes can help. Rosemary and peppermint have long been linked with alertness, while lavender is often associated with calm. Together, they create balance for moments of high pressure.

3. First Days (New Job, College, or School) – Citrus

First impressions matter. Citrus notes like orange are often associated with decreased anxiety and positivity, while green notes such as mint and vetiver are widely perceived as fresh and sociable. Together, these uplifting blends can help create an approachable first impression in a new environment.

4. Wedding Day – Floral

Weddings are milestone moments where scent becomes a powerful memory anchor. Research from Harvard Medical School explains that smell is uniquely tied to memory encoding because odor signals travel directly to the brain’s emotion and memory centers. This means the fragrance you wear can forever recall the emotions of the day. Romantic florals like rose evoke comfort, while warm amber and woods add depth, creating a lasting impression that lingers well beyond the celebration.

5. First Dates – Spicy and warm gourmands

Vanilla is widely perceived as warm and inviting, while spices like cardamom and cinnamon add intrigue. Together, they create an approachable yet memorable aura — a fragrance style often associated with chemistry and attraction.

6. Meeting the Parents – Soft musks and woods

Meeting a partner’s parents requires a polished but authentic impression. Lavender has calming and anxiety-reducing effects, while fragrances with soft musks and woods are often associated in perfumery with warmth and comfort. Together, these notes can signal maturity and likability without overpowering.

7. Public Speaking and Presentations – Citrus and woody accords

Fragrances can influence stress and alertness. Research published in Frontiers in Psychology in 2016 shows scents play a role in modulating arousal and calmness. Fresh citrus notes are often linked with clarity, while woody accords like sandalwood are commonly used to create balance and composure in high-pressure settings.

8. Nights Out / Parties – Oriental and woody

The way fragrances are perceived depends heavily on social context, according to research published in Food Quality & Preference in 2021. In lively, high-energy settings, bold oriental and woody scents such as amber, patchouli, or oud are often perceived as charismatic and attention-grabbing, making them a natural fit for nights out.

9. Graduation Day – Citrus and floral

Graduation is a milestone of celebration and achievement. Citrus notes, often associated with clarity and optimism, mirror the excitement of new beginnings. Florals bring a sense of vitality and growth, creating a fragrance that feels uplifting, radiant, and perfectly in step with the moment.

10. Engagement Proposals – Iris, musk and warm amber

Unlike the public celebration of a wedding, proposals are intimate, high-stakes moments. Research published in PLOS One in 2021 shows that fragrance can heighten perceptions of closeness and attractiveness. Soft, romantic notes such as iris, musk, and warm amber create a lasting emotional imprint, ensuring the memory of the “yes” lingers long after.

An Expert Take on Confidence & Scent

“Choosing a scent you love almost always gives you the biggest confidence boost. But trying new fragrances, especially those recommended by others, helps you grow and see how you’re perceived,” Lottiau said.

“The biggest mistake? Applying too much. A scent should be present and uplifting, not overwhelming or distracting,” she added.

This story was produced by AXE and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.