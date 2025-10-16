bbernard // Shutterstock

Backyard camping ideas for adults

Backyard camping is not just for kids. Take the stress out of packing, trekking, and camping, and go glamping in your own backyard. Whether you’re looking for a high-energy night filled with BBQ and music, or a cozy night gathering around your outdoor fire pit with your favorite beverage in hand, Grand Canyon Gas Logs shares fun themes for backyard camping for adults.

Cozy: Imagine lots of cushions, fluffy blankets, and your “to-be-read” book pile sitting next to a stack of adult coloring books and your journal. Whether a girls’ night in or much-needed me time, it’s time to unwind. Allow yourself to indulge and relax by sipping homemade cocoa with marshmallows by your outdoor fire pit, complete with eco-friendly gas logs, in silk pajamas, underneath your favorite blanket and the stars.

Music: Adults who have a passion for music can invite friends to participate in a grassroots backyard concert. Guests can bring their acoustic guitar, or Bluetooth speaker with a curated backyard camping playlist, and you can sing karaoke while cooking BBQ over an outdoor grill. Alternatively, hosting a silent disco dance party is another way to celebrate an alternative type of music, as you bump to the beats underneath the moonlight while watching music videos play in the background on the big projector.

Movie: Movie fanatics, or cinephiles, who want to go to the movies, but don’t want to leave their backyard, can set up a screen projector to watch their favorite movie on the big screen at home. Movie marathons can also create another theme for the night. For instance, a Star Wars-themed movie marathon could result in great costumes, food, and drinks. Don’t forget to make popcorn over the fire pit and set the scene with fairy lights hanging amongst the trees.

Photo: Host a sunset photo shoot with your best bottle of champagne and a DIY photo booth. Take selfies with disposable film cameras or have a Polaroid camera on hand for instant, vintage-style shots. These retro ways of taking photographs will set the mood for romance and be a fun way to creatively spend time together.

Foodie: Foodie enthusiasts have so many options when it comes to backyard camping. Consider asking guests to bring their own charcuterie board and wine and having a tasting pairing. Or, customize pizzas with a diy outdoor pizza-making station and throw them into an outdoor pizza oven. An elevated, adult twist on an old camping favorite, s’mores, is to create savory s’mores with brie, ham, and melty butter sandwiched between traditional crackers.

This story was produced by Grand Canyon Gas Logs and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.