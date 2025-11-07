How to practice gratitude this Thanksgiving and every day

Matt Wilenchik // Shutterstock

Thanksgiving reminds us to give thanks, but small daily moments of gratitude can have a lasting impact on mental health and well-being. Many people have come to realize that practicing gratitude each day helps make life feel richer and more meaningful. Gratitude may even help train the brain to naturally look for more positives than negatives.

It’s often easy to feel grateful when things are going well, but the real power of gratitude comes when we practice it during times of sadness, stress or scarcity, or when it feels hardest to notice anything to be thankful for.

Gratitude does not require complicated rituals or lots of time. With small, intentional actions, it may become part of your everyday life even when you feel stressed or overwhelmed, LifeStance Health reports.

What are the potential benefits of practicing gratitude?

The potential benefits of practicing gratitude may go beyond a quick mood boost. Research shows that gratitude may help reduce stress, improve sleep and support physical health. It may also strengthen relationships by fostering empathy and connection and help build resilience by making it easier to cope with challenges.

Gratitude does not erase problems, but it may help balance perspective. For people managing anxiety, depression, or ongoing stress, practicing gratitude daily may serve as a mental buffer. It often creates small moments of calm that may make difficult emotions easier to navigate. Over time, gratitude may help train the mind to focus on what is steady and supportive in life.

If gratitude feels difficult to access, that is completely normal. Working with a licensed therapist may help uncover barriers and support the development of gratitude practices that feel natural and appropriate for your needs.

How to practice gratitude daily in simple ways

Many people believe they don’t have the time or energy to practice gratitude, but it is possible to weave it into everyday routines. Here are three realistic strategies:

Pause to notice the basics that support your life. Do you have a roof over your head, food to eat or your health? While it may feel too simple, noticing that your basic needs are met may be a powerful first step toward gratitude. From there, you can explore how these needs are met. Did your own effort make it possible? Was it someone supporting you? You might think, I am grateful that I can provide myself with a place to live. I am grateful to have someone in my life who supports me. Pause to appreciate the beauty of nature that always surrounds us. When you are walking to your car, running to your next appointment or stepping onto public transportation, take a second to notice something around you. Is the sun out? Take a moment of gratitude for the sunshine. Or if you prefer rainy days, you can be grateful for the next rainy day that will come. If a bird is singing, notice the song. If there is quiet, you might be grateful for that calming moment. Pause to observe the actions of others and reflect on them. Watching how people interact with the world may help you think about how you show up yourself. You might notice someone going out of their way to be kind to a busy receptionist, which may inspire gratitude for kindness. On the other hand, seeing someone take their frustration out on a stranger might be a reminder to pause and check in with yourself. Am I so overwhelmed or focused on the negative that I might risk lashing out too?

These practices may be done in less than a minute, often making gratitude more accessible even on busy or difficult days.

How can you make a gratitude habit stick?

Gratitude often works best when it becomes a consistent habit rather than an occasional effort. To make it stick, keep it simple and consider “habit bundling”. Pick an activity or habit you already do automatically, like brushing your teeth or making coffee. Then, add the desired, new habit to the existing habit. Even a short moment to recognize a grateful thought like I am grateful for this coffee may keep the habit alive.

Accountability may also help. Share the practice with someone in your life. If you ask your partner or children what the best part of their day was, be ready to share your own. Connection and accountability may make it easier to continue.

What are creative ways to practice gratitude?

Journaling, gratitude lists, and/or meditation tend to be common ways to practice gratitude. Here are some alternative strategies that may aim to keep the practice fresh:

Tune into your body . Notice the small things you may take for granted, such as clear breathing, being able to see with your eyes or the way your hands let you comfort someone.

. Notice the small things you may take for granted, such as clear breathing, being able to see with your eyes or the way your hands let you comfort someone. Use music or art . When listening to a favorite song, pause to appreciate the musicians who created it and the community of others who feel the same connection.

. When listening to a favorite song, pause to appreciate the musicians who created it and the community of others who feel the same connection. Be grateful for what is not. Gratitude does not always mean appreciating what you have. Sometimes it means noticing what did not happen. For example, I am grateful I did not get stuck in traffic today or I am grateful I did not end up with that stressful job.

Gratitude does not always mean appreciating what you have. Sometimes it means noticing what did not happen. For example, I am grateful I did not get stuck in traffic today or I am grateful I did not end up with that stressful job. Make gratitude cards. Writing thanks to yourself or others is a simple and creative way to express appreciation. You might thank yourself for getting through a tough day, a friend for listening, the universe for an opportunity or a family member for their support. Both big and small acts are worthy of recognition. You can use a gratitude card template like below or make it a fun DIY project.

Decorating cards can be a fun activity to do with children and may help turn gratitude into a creative, memorable practice. While Thanksgiving is a natural time to start, gratitude cards can be made any day of the year.

Practicing gratitude with support

Gratitude may be a beneficial practice, but it’s not always easy to maintain on your own. If you are struggling with anxiety, depression or stress and find gratitude difficult, working with a licensed therapist may help you explore the practice in a way that feels more natural to you.

This story was produced by LifeStance Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.