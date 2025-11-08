10 most common full names in America and their effect on online persona

B Calkins // Shutterstock

Names give us a place in society, shape our image of ourselves, and help us recognize others.

We may think our names are unique, and for the most part, they are. Certain names, however, are extremely popular throughout the United States, with tens of thousands of people sharing the same moniker.

In the digital landscape, this can create interesting challenges for people. Those with some of the most popular names can face problems with searchability, privacy, and mistaken identity.

Wondering if you or someone you know might be subjected to this? Anywho compiled a list of 10 of the most common full names, with data pulled from sources that reference the Census Bureau.

#1. James Smith

In 2013, data insight giant Statista found that James Smith was the most common full name combination in the United States. This was further backed by a study done by FiveThirtyEight in 2014. Data was aggregated using registered voter names.

James has a strong cultural hold in the United States. The name originally grew in prominence when King James VI became the first ruler of Great Britain. As of 2024, it is No. 5 on the Social Security Administration’s popular baby names list for boys.

MyNameStats.com estimates that there are 43,712 people named James Smith. The first name James is most popular in Kentucky, and the surname Smith is most popular in Mississippi.

#2. David Smith

Falling shortly behind James Smith is David Smith. MyNameStats.com estimates that there are 41,353 David Smiths in the United States today, with the highest prevalence of Davids being located in Utah.

David’s popularity most likely comes from Hebrew origins with the story of David and Goliath.

#3. Robert Smith

Smith is a common thread among the most popular full names. In fact, it’s the most common surname across both the U.S. and Europe. Its prevalence comes from a time when names were often related to occupation, and metal smiths were a crucial profession.

Estimates based on public records suggest that there are 33,743 Robert Smiths alive today. Robert is most popular in Michigan.

The name Robert can be traced back to the Germanic tribes, and it became popular across Medieval Europe because it was used by the English and Scottish royal families.

#4. John Smith

When it comes to common names, John Smith is many people’s first thought. Surprisingly, it doesn’t even rank in the top three. Its popularity has been decreasing as well. In 1880, just over 8% of men were named John. In 2024, only 0.436%, BehindTheName reports.

There are an estimated 32,559 John Smiths in the United States today, and the name John is most common in Pennsylvania.

John has one of the longest historical lineages, with its use prominent in various religious contexts throughout the centuries.

#5. Maria Garcia

Maria Garcia is the first female name on this list, and it’s of Spanish origin, specifically from the Iberian Peninsula.

MyNameStats states that there are approximately 32,141 Maria Garcias around today. Maria is most popular in California, and Garcia is most popular in New Mexico.

The name Maria most likely gained its popularity from its association with the Virgin Mary.

#6. Michael Smith

Michael is another popular first name that’s paired with the surname Smith, and its popularity has persisted. The Social Security Administration reports that in the last 100 years, Michael has been the most popular baby name in a given year 44 times.

Michael Smith is estimated to be the name held by 31,268 people. Michael is most common in New York.

The name Michael was brought to popularity by its association with Saint Michael of the Catholic Church.

#7. James Johnson

James Johnson is something of a combination of two of the higher-ranking names on this list — James and John. Johnson literally translates to the “son of John,” referencing the historical context.

Of all the people in the United States, it’s estimated that 30,474 of them are named James Johnson. The last name Johnson is most common in Minnesota.

#8. David Johnson

James Johnson combines multiple religious elements — David from David and Goliath and “son of John.”

As we come to David Johnson on the list, the total number of people having this name dips into the 20,000 range. Estimates are at 29,903, with David being most popular in Utah and Johnson in Minnesota.

#9. Maria Rodriguez

Maria appears twice on this list, both with Spanish surnames. Similar to Johnson in naming structure, Rodriguez translates to “son of Rodrigo.” Rodrigo is of both Spanish and Portuguese origin and traces its history back to King Roderic.

Today, it’s estimated that there are 28,891 women in the United States with the name Maria Rodriguez. Rodriguez is most popular in Texas.

#10. Mary Smith

Coming in at the last spot on this list is Mary Smith, another example of how Smith is one of the most common surnames in the world. Much like other names, Mary gained its prominence from religious contexts and the Virgin Mary.

There are around 27,860 Mary Smiths in the United States today, and Wisconsin is the most popular state for the first name Mary. Similar to Michael, Mary has appeared in the top spot for the most common baby name the most times in the past 100 years, according to the Social Security Administration, clocking in at 31 times

The impact of common full names will persist

Having one of the highly popular names can be problematic for people in today’s ever-online world, both for people with the name and for people searching for someone with it.

Cases of mistaken identity can easily arise in both personal and professional contexts. Whether it’s accidentally receiving an email containing sensitive information intended for someone with the same name or an instance of intentional identity theft, having an exceedingly common name can have unexpected consequences.

When you’re trying to find the right person among many who share the same name, a people search can help narrow things down by including details like location or age — making it easier to locate the right individual without all the guesswork.

Regardless, certain names will always be more popular than others. As some of these older names become less prevalent in our society, they’ll simply be replaced by newer, more popular names. The digital issues that this can cause will likely only continue.

This story was produced by Anywho and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.