How to choose the best bras for holiday dresses and tricky necklines

The holiday season is finally here, and that means one thing: holiday parties. Listen, most people will take any excuse to dress up and have a bit of seasonal fun, but when it comes to dress shopping, one of the biggest complaints from women is that it’s nearly impossible to find a style that works with their bras.

If ditching your bra isn’t an option, don’t worry — Honeylove shares three special bra suggestions that will get you through this holiday season.

Before you get started, use this bra size calculator to find your bra size.

Bras for Plunging Necklines

Nothing is more glamorous in the winter than long sleeves and a plunging neckline. However, if you need bust support, it can be an impossible style to wear. To combat this, you’ll want to buy a deep plunge bra with an exceptionally low front center gore.

Here’s how it works:

Low center gore : This part of the bra, located between the cups, should be positioned low to accommodate plunging necklines.

: This part of the bra, located between the cups, should be positioned low to accommodate plunging necklines. Shorter underwires : Short underwires in the center provide support while allowing for a deep V shape.

: Short underwires in the center provide support while allowing for a deep V shape. Cleavage and support: A good plunge bra offers lift and shaping for a flattering look.

Bras for Open-Back Tops and Dresses

When so much of your body is covered up in the dark winter months, showing off a bit of back can be an incredibly alluring way to show some skin without freezing to death. But, a backless ensemble is one of the trickiest styles to wear if you need the support of a bra.

To get support with an open back, try an adhesive bra or boob tape. These bras stick directly to the skin, and their placement can be customized to meet your unique needs.

Here’s how it works:

Stick-on cups : These cups attach directly to your skin with safe adhesive, keeping the bra in place without a back band.

: These cups attach directly to your skin with safe adhesive, keeping the bra in place without a back band. Front closure : Many adhesive bras have a front clasp for adjustable lift and cleavage.

: Many adhesive bras have a front clasp for adjustable lift and cleavage. Staying power: A reliable adhesive bra will stay put throughout your event without peeling or shifting.

Bras for Tight Tops and Dresses

Tight, long-sleeve tops — especially when they’re made in lighter colors — tend to show everything. If you’re hoping for a smooth and shapely silhouette, the correct bra is an absolute essential. A full coverage bra is your best bet for a style like this.

Here’s how it works:

Seamless cups : Smooth cups without seams remain invisible under thin fabrics.

: Smooth cups without seams remain invisible under thin fabrics. Full coverage : Because the full cups completely encircle your breast tissue, there’s no risk of the bra cup cutting in and creating bumps.

: Because the full cups completely encircle your breast tissue, there’s no risk of the bra cup cutting in and creating bumps. Extra smoothing: Features like a wide band and side panels keep the bra in place for a smooth look.

Convertible and Strapless Bras for Unique Necklines

Some dresses have unique cuts that require a versatile bra. A convertible bra can be adapted for any style. Look for:

Removable straps : Straps that detach completely allow for various dress styles.

: Straps that detach completely allow for various dress styles. Silicone lining : Grippy silicone edges help keep a strapless bra in place.

: Grippy silicone edges help keep a strapless bra in place. Boning: Vertical boning adds structure and support, especially when straps are removed.

