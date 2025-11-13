Therapist explains why ‘6-7’ went viral, and what it reveals about today’s kids

PeopleImages // Shutterstock

If children have suddenly begun shouting “6-7!” in class, at home, or during playtime, they are part of one of 2025’s biggest viral fads. The “6-7” trend has taken over TikTok and Instagram Reels, spreading so widely that some schools have begun restricting or banning it.

While the chant might appear harmless and nonsensical, its popularity offers valuable insight into how social media influences children’s group behavior, emotional expression, and sense of belonging, which LifeStance Health explores here.

What is the ‘6-7’ Trend?

The phrase “6-7” (also seen as 67 or 6,7) originated from the song “Doot Doot (6 7),” by Skrilla, which was featured in basketball highlight clips of LaMelo Ball, who stands 6-foot-7-inches tall. The meme went viral after Overtime Elite player Taylen “TK” Kinney and a young fan known as “the 67 Kid” popularized it through exaggerated gestures and chants during games.

Since then, the trend has spread among elementary and middle school students, becoming a kind of social signal. Shouting “6-7” serves as a playful way for kids to feel connected with a shared inside joke understood across classrooms, playgrounds, and even continents.

Why the ‘6-7’ Trend Captivates Kids

Children’s fascination with “6-7” reflects how digital platforms amplify peer connection. What has changed in recent years is not that kids imitate one another—they always have—but that their social networks now operate on a global scale.

Social media allows ideas to spread instantly, transforming a local chant into a worldwide phenomenon. The emotional hook is belonging, not content. For kids, being part of a shared trend provides an immediate sense of community and validation.

Is the ‘6-7’ Trend Harmful?

Children are naturally wired to observe, imitate, and absorb their surroundings. They pick up on behaviors, phrases, and attitudes, some positive, some simply annoying. This process of mimicry is part of how humans learn and socialize.

From a developmental perspective, the “6-7” chant itself is not inherently harmful. Every generation has experienced similar moments of collective silliness.

Before the social media era, a catchy song or chant could have a similar impact on school-age children when they were swept up by a popular tune, dance, or playground trend. These fads often appeared in schools across the nation, spreading organically long before the internet made such moments instant and global. A great example was the playful chant “Sardines… hey! Pork and beans… hey!” performed to a cha-cha rhythm, complete with clapping and leg kicks. While the exact origin is uncertain, it was widely sung in various forms by children in different regions. Some remember it as a camp song; others recall it echoing through neighborhood streets.

The enthusiasm sometimes grew so strong that teachers and principals had to intervene when students began chanting or dancing in class instead of focusing on lessons. What began as harmless fun could quickly take over an entire school day.

In many ways, these earlier fads mirrored today’s viral trends like “6-7.” The difference lies in scale and speed. What once unfolded gradually across classrooms and playgrounds now becomes a global movement within days, amplified by the reach of social media.

What This Trend Reveals About Kids’ Digital Behavior

The “6-7” meme highlights how digital culture influences emotional regulation, humor, and group identity. British biologist Richard Dawkins first described a “meme” in his 1976 book “The Selfish Gene” as a cultural unit that spreads and evolves through imitation. The “6-7” trend functions as a behavioral meme, replicated, modified, and transmitted by millions of children online.

This phenomenon does not signal a decline in emotional health but rather an example of how technology amplifies ordinary social dynamics. Children experiment with identity and belonging through mimicry; digital media simply accelerates the process.

How Parents and Teachers Can Respond

Trends like “6-7” may be managed through balanced, calm responses. Overreaction or punishment can intensify interest rather than reduce it.

Helpful approaches may include:

Stay calm: Respond with curiosity rather than frustration.

Respond with curiosity rather than frustration. Start conversations: Ask children what they find appealing or funny about the trend. Discuss similar fads from past generations.

Ask children what they find appealing or funny about the trend. Discuss similar fads from past generations. Set boundaries: Explain appropriate and inappropriate contexts for participating in the trend, such as avoiding disruptions during class.

Explain appropriate and inappropriate contexts for participating in the trend, such as avoiding disruptions during class. Monitor digital exposure: Encourage age-appropriate screen time and positive online experiences.

Encourage age-appropriate screen time and positive online experiences. Keep perspective: Most viral fads fade quickly. Within months, “6-7” will likely join past internet relics such as planking or the ice-bucket challenge.

By approaching such trends with empathy and humor, parents and educators may model emotional regulation while helping guide children to engage with digital culture thoughtfully and responsibly.

This story was produced by LifeStance Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.