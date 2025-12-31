How demand for clean skincare products is reshaping the beauty aisle

BearFotos // Shutterstock

The cosmetics industry has had its fair share of critics over the decades, meaning that adaptability is built into its DNA.

In the past, this took the form of moves away from animal testing and a reconfiguring of marketing around body positivity rather than unattainable, unhealthy standards. Today, there’s quite a different pressure on the market. The intermingled consumer demand for sustainability, naturalness, and social responsibility from beauty brands is impossible to ignore, and the major shift in the way products are made, marketed, and sold reflects this.

Sjolie looks at the data behind clean skincare products to better understand the clean beauty market.

Decoding the clean skincare conundrum

The term “clean” can mean several things in the skincare context, which creates a small amount of confusion for the uninitiated, so it’s important to be clear about what is about to be discussed.

In some circles, “clean” is all about eco-friendly cosmetics; those that leave the smallest possible carbon footprint throughout their lifecycles. In others, it’s all about the ingredients, with demand for all-natural skincare products free of human-made chemicals perceived as problematic for various reasons.

There’s also the distinct use of “clean” to mean the application of cosmetics in a way that appears to be invisible. In other words, some consumers want to buy beauty products they can use without compromising their ‘natural’ look. It’s skincare that’s not conspicuous; a sense that appearing makeup-free while still using products to enhance one’s appearance is the ultimate goal.

This sounds superficially complicated, but in reality, its market impact is straightforward. Skincare brands are emerging to cater to all interpretations of “clean,” covering everything from the way products are made and the ingredients they contain to the effects they achieve. Collectively, a combination of consumer pressure and these smaller brands gaining ground on the multinationals is catalyzing a significant shift in the market as a whole.

Examining sales figures and market share

A range of statistics from McKinsey indicates that the global beauty industry is $450 billion today and will grow to $590 billion by 2030. Strong annual growth of 7% between 2022 and 2024 may have tailed off, but the upward trajectory remains intact going forward.

What’s noteworthy about these figures is that, while smaller, the clean beauty market niche has more room to grow and will constitute a larger share by 2030. Grand View Research analysts expect it will expand by 14.8% each year over the next half-decade, rising from $8.25 billion to $21.29 billion.

North American consumers are strong proponents of this movement, as 35.08% of the global clean beauty market revenue is accounted for in this region alone. And clean skincare is itself a dominant force, accounting for 41.7% of clean beauty revenues in the most recent data.

So, while the majority of cosmetic sales do not fall into the “clean” bracket by any definition or metric, the rapid growth and high-profile coverage of this niche could create a scenario in which brands are forced to align with its expectations and ethos.

Considering the issues of price and image

There are a couple of barriers standing between clean skincare products and true market ubiquity, both of which are highlighted in figures on the global market from Mintel over the last couple of years.

A primary barrier is price. At least 50% of German consumers who don’t currently buy clean cosmetic brands feel that they are simply too expensive to justify.

Then, there are the concerns surrounding greenwashing. With 65% of U.K. consumers feeling they can’t accurately gauge a brand’s eco-friendliness based on its own claims, companies have a lot of trust to build if they want to turn their clean-focused products and campaigns into sales and market momentum.

What’s next for clean skincare products?

It’s clear that this already multibillion-dollar niche in the global beauty market is set to continue growing at a rate that outpaces traditional competitors. While the market is a long way from seeing clean skincare become a dominant force, its influence on broader branding efforts and manufacturing practices will be a more significant legacy.

One aspect no brand can afford to ignore, regardless of industry, is that sustainability and naturalness are consumer priorities. From the ingredients in products themselves to the packaging, the move away from synthetic materials and chemicals is being driven by spending trends, not top-level business decisions.

The upshot for consumers will be more choice and more opportunities to access products that align with their ethical outlook. As competition increases, prices should come down as well. It’s up to brands to address the image issues they face, proving to customers that their claims of eco-friendliness are more than just skin-deep.

