Home design trends bringing warmth into 2026

Gone are the days of posed, perfect, and staged spaces, and “in” are lived-in, soulful homes that emanate authentic warmth. 2026 is about embracing warm, inviting spaces that reflect your personal tastes and are grounded in memorabilia and mementos. Modern Flames predicts the 2026 home trends that will rekindle the need for human emotion and connection.

1. Wood craftsmanship with mixed light and dark wooden hues and carvings, reflecting the demand for biophilic design.

Biophilic design is expected to resonate deeply in 2026, reflecting the desire to get back to nature. It is no surprise that the demand for wood has exponentially increased, ranging from shape to softness to style. “Google searches for ‘burl wood furniture’ are up by over 5,0000% in the last month,” Vogue reports.

2. Tactile/textile art layers a space and resonates in an increasingly digital world.

Connected to the need for warmth, tactile/textile art helps achieve just that –– ultimately bringing a coziness to indoor spaces and keeping the “cold” world out. Many textiles are filled with rich history and artistry by a variety of different cultures, providing beautiful pieces that tell stories within the household.

3. Outdoor spaces (outdoor living rooms and outdoor garden rooms) serve as additional communal spaces.

Outdoor spaces have not only become an extension of the home but also rooms that exist independently from their interior sibling, the living room. Investing in an outdoor space means finessing the details like including plush rugs, plump pillows, electric fireplaces, luxury grills, and smart lighting.

4. Electric fireplaces take center stage, bringing warmth and luxury to homes.

Brilliant color-changing flames, the diverse sounds of crackling, and the warmth that emanates from electric fireplaces make it an ideal centerpiece for bringing loved ones together. From the living room to even the bedroom, cozy vibes and energy-efficient sustainability are achieved with electric fireplaces.

5. Warm neutrals and earthy tones are taking over.

The shift from cool, gray tones is over, with warm neutral and earthy tones replacing them. Think terracotta, chocolate brown, rust, moss green, and artichoke green. “These colors feel soothing, grounded, and a bit nostalgic,” designer Kathy Kuo told Homes and Gardens. “And best of all, they look classic and inviting in pretty much any home.”

Livable luxury is the key to longevity.

Choosing home pieces that value quality, craftsmanship, and timelessness over sterile pieces that are easily swapped is the key to the type of “lived-in” longevity expected to reign supreme in 2026. “Clients are craving homes that feel timeless but still personal…performance fabrics that don’t look performance, natural materials that age gracefully, and lighting that feels both functional and artistic,” Diana Wagenbach, principal and founder at Studio W Interiors, told Architectural Digest.

