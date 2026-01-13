5 winning Super Bowl chicken wing recipes

DronG // Shutterstock

No Super Bowl spread is complete without the wings! Super Bowl chicken wings are the undisputed MVP of game-day eating and a fan favorite that’s as essential as the halftime show itself. While classic Buffalo wings will always hold their rightful place in the lineup, this year, Wildfire Outdoor Living is turning up the hosting game with a collection of elevated, flavor-forward Super Bowl chicken wing recipes meant to impress. From bold global inspirations to refined takes on familiar favorites, these Super Bowl chicken wings bring gourmet flair and guarantee your Super Bowl celebration is anything but ordinary.

Grilled Lemon Pepper Garlic Parmesan Wings

This recipe is a fresh take on two timeless favorites: tangy lemon pepper wings and rich, garlicky parmesan. By bringing them together on the grill, you get the best of both worlds: crispy, flame-kissed wings coated in a buttery finish. It’s a familiar duo, reimagined with a twist that makes them irresistible for game day.

Ingredients

For the wings

2 pounds chicken wings (drumettes and flats)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoons pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

For the sauce

8 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 stick unsalted butter

3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated

4 tablespoons lemon pepper seasoning

Juice of half a lemon

Zest of 1 lemon

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped (optional)

Instructions

Season the wings

In a large bowl, toss the chicken wings with olive oil. Add onion powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper, paprika, and red pepper flakes. Mix until all wings are evenly coated.

Preheat the grill

Heat grill to medium (350°F).

Grill the wings

Place the wings on the grill slightly crowded together so they gently steam and stay juicy.

Grill with the lid closed for 20 minutes, flipping every 5 minutes.

Make the lemon pepper garlic butter sauce

While the wings grill, melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and lemon zest, cooking 2–3 minutes until fragrant but not browned.



Sauce toss (Round 1)

Transfer wings to a bowl and toss with half the sauce.

Crisp the wings

Increase grill heat to medium-high (375–400°F). Return wings to the grill and cook 1–2 minutes per side until the edges crisp and caramelize slightly.

Final sauce toss

Remove wings and toss with the remaining sauce.

Serve

Plate and garnish with extra parmesan and chopped parsley if desired.

Classic Grilled Buffalo Wings

These grilled Buffalo chicken wings honor everything people love about the original Buffalo chicken wings: spicy heat, buttery richness, and Frank’s RedHot. By taking them to the grill, you add a layer of smoky depth and crisped skin that an oven or fryer just can’t match. With a balanced sauce that stays true to the traditional flavor, these wings deliver the pure, nostalgic Buffalo experience but upgraded for an elevated flavor.

Ingredients

For the wings

2 pounds chicken wings (drums and flats)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

For the sauce

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

1-2 cloves of garlic, minced

1/3 cup hot sauce (Frank’s RedHot recommended)

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon honey (just enough to balance acidity, not enough to taste)

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions

Season the wings

In a large bowl, toss the chicken wings with olive oil. Add salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Toss wings to coat evenly.

Preheat the grill

Heat grill to medium (350°F).

Grill the wings

Place the wings on the grill slightly crowded together so they gently steam and stay juicy. Grill with the lid closed for 20 minutes, flipping every 5 minutes.

Make the classic Buffalo sauce

Melt butter with garlic in a saucepan over low heat. Whisk in hot sauce, apple cider vinegar, a tiny amount of honey, onion powder, chili powder, and salt

Sauce toss (Round 1)

Transfer wings to a bowl and toss with half the sauce.

Crisp the wings

Increase grill heat to medium-high (375–400°F). Return wings to the grill and cook 1–2 minutes per side until the edges crisp and caramelize slightly.

Final Sauce Toss

Remove wings and toss with the remaining sauce for the perfect classic Buffalo finish.

Serve

Serve immediately with celery, carrots, and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Smoky Bourbon Barrel Wings

These bourbon-glazed wings are what happens when a classic cookout flavor gets the gourmet treatment. The bourbon adds warmth and depth without overwhelming the sauce, while the grill brings a natural smokiness. If you’re looking to impress your guests with a flavor that feels both familiar and elevated, this one earns a spot in your game-day rotation.

Ingredients

For the wings

2 pounds chicken wings (drums and flats)

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon olive oil

For the sauce

1/2 medium sweet onion, finely minced

4 cloves garlic, finely minced

1/2 cup bourbon

1-1/2 cups ketchup

1/4 cup tomato paste

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon butter

Instructions

Season the Wings

In a large bowl, toss the chicken wings with olive oil. Add salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Mix until all wings are evenly coated.

Make the Bourbon Glaze

Heat olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat.

Add onion and garlic; cook 4–5 minutes until softened and fragrant.

Pour in bourbon and simmer for about 3 minutes to cook off the alcohol while keeping the warm flavor.

Whisk in tomato paste, then add ketchup, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, honey, hot sauce, cayenne, salt, and pepper

Stir until fully combined.

Bring to a gentle bubble, then reduce heat to low. Simmer 15–20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until glossy and thick enough to coat a spoon.

Remove from heat and whisk in butter for a silky finish.

Preheat the grill

Heat grill to medium (350°F).

Grill the wings

Place wings on the grill slightly crowded together so they gently steam and stay juicy.

Grill with the lid closed for 20 minutes, flipping every 5 minutes.

Sauce toss (Round 1)

Transfer grilled wings to a clean bowl and toss with half of the bourbon glaze.

Crisp the wings

Increase grill heat to medium-high (375–400°F). Return wings to the grill and cook 1–2 minutes per side until caramelized and crisp around the edges.

Final glaze

Remove wings from the grill and toss immediately with the remaining bourbon glaze.

Serve

Serve immediately with celery, carrots, and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Thai Sweet Chili Wings

These Thai Sweet Heat Wings bring a vibrant, modern twist to classic game-day fare. Grilling adds a smoky depth that pairs beautifully with the bright flavors of Southeast Asia. With just the right balance of heat and sweetness, these wings offer an elevated flavor experience. These wings are perfect for hosts looking to bring something fresh and unexpected to their Super Bowl spread.

Ingredients

For the wings

2 pounds chicken wings (drumettes and flats)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

For the sauce

1/4 cup sweet chili sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon hot chili–garlic sauce (Sriracha)

2 teaspoons dark sesame oil

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

2 cloves garlic, finely minced (optional but adds depth)

1–2 teaspoons honey (optional for added stickiness)

Instructions

Season the wings

In a large bowl, toss the chicken wings with olive oil. Add salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Mix until all wings are evenly coated.

Make the Thai sweet heat sauce

In a small saucepan on the side burner over medium heat, combine:

sweet chili sauce

soy sauce

chili–garlic sauce

sesame oil

grated ginger

garlic (if using)

honey (optional)

Warm for 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Grill the wings

Place wings on the grill slightly crowded together so they gently steam and stay juicy.

Grill with the lid closed for 20 minutes, flipping every 5 minutes.

Sauce toss (Round 1)

Transfer grilled wings to a clean bowl and toss with half of the sauce.

Crisp the wings

Increase grill heat to medium-high (375–400°F). Return wings to the grill and cook 1–2 minutes per side until caramelized and crisp around the edges.

Final glaze

Remove wings from the grill and toss immediately with the remaining bourbon glaze.

Serve

Garnish with sesame seeds, sliced green onions, or fresh cilantro if desired.

Cajun Kick Wings

This dry rub chicken wings recipe brings together the bold spirit of classic Cajun seasoning with the crisp, smoky finish only the grill can deliver. The wings come off the heat with a vibrant, savory crust that builds in flavor with every bite, giving you a fresh take on a fan-favorite style. It’s a familiar spice profile, reimagined just enough to make these wings an irresistible addition to any game-day spread.

Ingredients

For the wings

2 pounds chicken wings (drumettes and flats)

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tbsp butter, melted

For the dry rub

1 tbsp paprika

1 tsp black pepper

3/4 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp coarse salt

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

1/4 tsp dried oregano

1/4 tsp dried thyme

Instructions

Mix the Cajun seasoning

In a small bowl, combine paprika, pepper, garlic powder, salt, onion powder, cayenne, oregano, and thyme.

Prep the wings

In a large bowl, add the melted butter and sprinkle the Cajun seasoning over the wings and toss until every piece is coated.

Preheat the grill

Heat grill to medium (350°F).

Grill the wings

Place wings on the grill slightly crowded together so they gently steam and stay juicy. Grill for 20 minutes, flipping every 5 minutes.

Crisp at higher heat

Increase heat to medium-high (375–400°F). Spread wings out so they’re no longer touching. Grill an additional 5 minutes, flipping once, until skins are crisp.

Serve

Enjoy hot off the grill and serve with ranch or blue cheese if desired.

Whether you lean toward classic heat, bright citrus, global flair, or a bold smoky finish, these wing recipes prove that game-day hosting doesn’t have to be ordinary. With flavors that span from fiery to tangy to sweet, there’s something here for every fan at the table. So fire up the grill and get ready to host like a pro on Super Bowl Sunday.

This story was produced by Wildfire Outdoor Living and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.