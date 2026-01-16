Spicy insights for National Hot Sauce Day from Instacart data

masa44 // Shutterstock

As 2026 heats up, Instacart is once again diving into the data to uncover the sauciest trends showing up in kitchens across the U.S. for National Hot Sauce Day (Jan. 22). From classic cayenne favorites to the rising stars of the chili world, this year’s hot sauce landscape is full of bold comebacks, regional standouts, and creative product mashups that prove America’s love of all things spicy is stronger than ever.

Let’s break down what’s hot—and what’s getting hotter.

Top Hot Sauce Brands of 2025

Frank’s RedHot leads as the most-purchased hot sauce on Instacart. Huy Fong Foods remains a major force, claiming the #2 spot. Rounding out the top five are Taco Bell, Cholula, and Texas Pete, each with devoted regional fan bases and national appeal.

Instacart

The Spice Is Back: Fastest-Growing Hot Sauce Brands

This year’s growth leaders include the classics in addition to exciting newer names. Leading the list is Huy Fong Foods, followed by strong performances from Taco Bell, Mike’s Hot Honey, Melinda’s, and Texas Pete. These brands reflect a broadening interest in both traditional and globally inspired heat.

Instacart

One of the biggest flavor trends we’re seeing this year is the rapid rise of hot honey. This shows that consumers are increasingly thinking about how to balance their meals’ spice profile with sweet flavors, drizzling hot honey on everything from pizza to roasted veggies. Its surge in popularity demonstrates that people are always looking for new ways to feel the heat.

State-by-State Spice: Which Hot Sauce Reigns Supreme Where You Live?

Hot sauce loyalty is deeply regional, and our map reveals some clear state-level passions:

Frank’s RedHot dominates coast to coast as the most purchased hot sauce on Instacart, taking the top spot in 31 states, including large portions of the Midwest, Northeast, and Mountain West.

coast to coast as the most purchased hot sauce on Instacart, taking the top spot in 31 states, including large portions of the Midwest, Northeast, and Mountain West. Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce rules the South, particularly Louisiana (naturally!), Mississippi, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

rules the South, particularly Louisiana (naturally!), Mississippi, Arkansas, and Tennessee. Huy Fong Foods stands strong across the West, especially in states like Idaho, Kansas, New Mexico, Texas, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

stands strong across the West, especially in states like Idaho, Kansas, New Mexico, Texas, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Tapatío claims the top spot in California — no surprise there, given the brand was founded in the Golden State.

claims the top spot in California — no surprise there, given the brand was founded in the Golden State. Texas Pete leads in the Carolinas, Georgia, and Virginia — a clear Southeastern favorite but not in its namesake Texas!

Instacart

Where People Are Buying the Most Hot Sauce

Hot sauce consumption varies widely across the country and, measured by ounces purchased per customer, New Mexico once again tops the list as the most heat-loving state, followed by Alaska and California. Meanwhile, states with perhaps the mildest taste buds include Alabama, Arkansas, and North Dakota. This heat map reinforces the fact that the Southwest and West Coast are hot sauce powerhouses, amping up the heat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner!

Instacart

Hot Sauce Beyond the Bottle: The Rise of Hot Sauce-Infused Products

Hot sauce isn’t just a condiment anymore — it’s an ingredient fueling product innovation across categories. Instacart data reveals a wide assortment of items featuring hot sauce flavors, which are particularly popular in infused condiments like mayo and ketchup, a variety of crunchy chips, and several savory canned fish products.

Instacart

Trend Alert: The Hot Honey Beef Bowl Trend

One of the biggest flavor trends of the past year originated with a viral home-cooking sensation: Hot Honey Beef Bowls.

By tracking orders containing ground beef, sweet potatoes, avocado, cottage cheese, and hot honey, Instacart uncovered explosive growth. In March 2025, these ingredients took off in carts, reflecting a growing appetite for sweet-heat fusion and simple, protein-forward meals.

Instacart

Wrapping Up: A Year of Bold Heat and Flavor Exploration

From America’s enduring love of Frank’s RedHot to the explosion of hot sauce in new categories, one thing is clear: we can’t resist spicing up our meals. Whether we’re drizzling, marinating, dipping, or cooking, heat isn’t just a trend — it’s a big part of the way we eat.

