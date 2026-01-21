Where alcohol is most and least popular

Robert Hale // Shutterstock

Last year, Americans spent $228 billion on alcoholic beverages for private consumption, with the average adult spending $898 each, according to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis. But cultural, social, geographic, demographic, and economic differences all contribute to the divergence of popularity of alcohol in each state. This may have resounding impacts on local communities, ranging all the way from contributions to their tax base — as most alcohol is specifically taxed — to the risk of drunk drivers.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked the 50 states based on the one-year change in per capita expenditure on alcohol across adults between 2023 and 2024.

Alaskans spend the most annually on alcohol. Each adult spent an average of $1,250 on alcohol last year, after a modest growth in spending at 0.56%. Wyoming had the second-highest annual spend at $1,238, followed by Colorado at $1,216.

The average adult in Montana spent $1,051 on alcohol in 2024, up 4.2% from a year earlier. Maryland had the second-highest growth in alcohol consumption at 3.2%, with the average adult spending $826 per year. Third-highest growth was in New Hampshire at 3.0%, where adults spend $1,120 each. Alcohol is least popular in these states. In 2024, adults spent the least on alcohol in Utah ($607); West Virginia ($617); Mississippi ($641); Oklahoma ($691); and Tennessee ($694). In 2023, West Virginia had the lowest alcohol preference with a per capita expenditure of $605.

Average Alcohol Expenditure per Adult by State

States are ranked based on the average dollars spent by adults aged 21 and over on alcohol for private consumption in 2024.

Alaska

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,249.76

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,242.87

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.56%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $674.7

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $662.6

Wyoming

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,237.84

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,235.81

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.16%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $543.7

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $532.7

Colorado

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,202.45

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,216.42

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: -1.15%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $5,435.6

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $5,402.5

Massachusetts

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,185.54

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,188.21

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: -0.22%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $6,470.3

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $6,370.6

Rhode Island

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,155.82

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,154.16

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.14%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $988.8

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $969.9

New Hampshire

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,119.73

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,087.65

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 2.95%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,236.4

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,194.4

Oregon

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,104.87

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,096.95

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.72%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $3,638.1

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $3,575.5

Hawai’i

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,095.34

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,092.48

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.26%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,213.4

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,194.9

Washington

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,070.99

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,050.76

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.93%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $6,455.2

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $6,196.4

Montana

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,051.01

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,008.92

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 4.17%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $906.4

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $860.3

Vermont

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,039.04

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,009.88

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 2.89%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $525.9

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $506.3

New Jersey

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,037.31

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,031.25

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.59%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $7,396.2

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $7,178.6

Virginia

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,019.08

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,004.92

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.41%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $6,702.9

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $6,525.0

California

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,001.37

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $980.95

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 2.08%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $29,466.8

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $28,436.3

New Mexico

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $994.06

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $981.68

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.26%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,592.3

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,551.7

Maine

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $985.08

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $969.06

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.65%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,092.8

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,067.3

Texas

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $972.04

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $954.97

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.79%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $21,704.4

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $20,729.5

Florida

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $959.37

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $953.97

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.57%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $17,332.2

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $16,643.9

Minnesota

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $954.14

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $930.63

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 2.53%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $4,077.7

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $3,926.4

Nevada

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $949.91

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $925.97

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 2.59%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $2,345.3

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $2,226.6

North Carolina

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $943.46

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $936.16

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.78%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $7,778.1

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $7,543.3

Georgia

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $943.08

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $929.78

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.43%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $7,724.6

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $7,473.5

Arizona

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $881.96

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $877.32

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.53%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $5,011.9

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $4,871.8

Connecticut

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $875.41

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $867.81

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.87%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $2,449.2

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $2,381.1

South Carolina

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $838.57

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $816.15

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 2.75%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $3,440.5

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $3,278.2

Missouri

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $835.55

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $822.27

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.62%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $3,878.6

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $3,770.8

Arkansas

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $834.54

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $815.73

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 2.31%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,887.6

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,829.8

Maryland

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $825.88

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $800.42

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 3.18%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $3,856.7

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $3,677.9

North Dakota

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $822.97

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $820.89

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.25%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $478.6

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $465.3

Louisiana

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $805.73

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $788.82

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 2.14%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $2,704.1

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $2,629.4

Michigan

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $805.06

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $803.60

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.18%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $6,151.6

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $6,058.1

South Dakota

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $804.83

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $799.80

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.63%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $539.8

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $529.0

New York

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $804.53

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $798.75

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.72%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $12,185.6

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $11,884.2

Iowa

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $801.79

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $790.16

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.47%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,903.2

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,850.4

Delaware

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $800.65

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $796.60

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.51%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $638.9

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $620.8

Kansas

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $800.42

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $787.88

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.59%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,723.5

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,675.9

Nebraska

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $795.17

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $790.45

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.60%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,145.4

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,124.8

Wisconsin

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $793.37

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $790.34

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.38%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $3,565.3

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $3,503.4

Pennsylvania

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $780.53

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $767.15

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.74%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $7,736.3

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $7,521.0

Illinois

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $774.28

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $767.44

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.89%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $7,383.4

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $7,194.3

Alabama

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $754.48

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $741.91

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.69%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $2,864.6

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $2,792.5

Indiana

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $750.66

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $753.57

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: -0.39%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $3,798.5

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $3,760.6

Kentucky

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $736.76

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $732.09

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.64%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $2,495.3

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $2,456.9

Idaho

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $731.29

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $720.69

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.47%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,059.8

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,015.6

Ohio

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $704.12

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $699.94

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.60%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $6,231.1

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $6,131.8

Tennessee

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $693.70

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $679.67

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 2.06%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $3,733.5

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $3,603.6

Oklahoma

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $690.82

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $674.21

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 2.46%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $2,041.7

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,962.8

Mississippi

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $641.12

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $629.85

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.79%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,375.2

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,341.0

West Virginia

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $616.81

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $604.90

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.97%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $837.1

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $813.9

Utah

Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $606.42

Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $606.52

One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: -0.02%

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,456.0

Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,409.3

Data and Methodology

Personal consumption expenditure data comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis for 2024 and 2023. States are ranked based on the level of spending on alcoholic beverages purchased for off-premises consumption spread across resident adults aged 21 and over. Demographic data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024 and 2023.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.