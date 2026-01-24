Why does your dog get so excited about snow?

Anna Averianova // Shutterstock

It’s a delightful scene: The first snow of the year falls, and you get your dog all suited up to venture outside for a walk. The second they lay eyes on the winter wonderland, their ears perk up. Setting that first paw print into the snow, their snout goes into overdrive, and the seemingly endless zoomies start.

You may have wondered: What is it exactly about snow that gets them going? Is it the look of it? The texture on their paws? The cold sensation? Does it do something to the scent landscape that entices their olfactory senses?

Of course, not every dog responds eagerly to snow days; some positively hate the cold, can’t stand wearing booties, and go on walk strike during inclement weather. But there are those who go bananas for the white stuff. Pet advice website Kinship talked to a couple of veterinarians about what makes snowfall so appealing, plus, the safety tips you need to know to keep your abominable snowdog safe in freezing temps.

They like the sensory experience.

“Many dogs love anything that feels different from their daily routine,” says Dr. Ashly Smith, regional medical director for Small Door Veterinary.

Dr. Smith points to the texture of snow under their paws, cool air on their skin, and the visual brightness as “sensory newness triggers” that dogs find stimulating. “Some even stomp or dig simply to recreate the crunchy sound of fresh snow underfoot because the feedback is so satisfying,” she explains.

A cold dip in temperature can also cause a burst of energy in dogs, though some can get sleepier. (Just picture your dog’s activity level on a hot and humid summer day, compared to a wintery 35 degrees, and this is pretty evident.) The natural boost encourages activity like zoomies, digging, and jumping. Plus, “the buoyancy and softness of snow can make some dogs feel momentarily ‘lighter,’” she explains. If your pup transforms into a bouncy rabbit on a snowy day, you may have noticed this.

They have a genetic predisposition for cold temps.

Compared to a Retriever or Samoyed, your average eight-pound Chihuahua may act less than thrilled stepping outside for a snowy walk, likely cowering and beginning to shake. That’s because there is a genetic predisposition to a dog’s affinity for snow, according to Dr. Mondrian Contreras, veterinary expert for Pumpkin Pet Insurance.

Dr. Contreras says breeds like Siberian Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, and Bernese Mountain Dogs are especially fond of the snow due to their thick fur coats and a history of working in cold environments as sled dogs, hunting dogs, or search-and-rescue dogs. These breeds typically don’t even need an exterior coat or sweater in the winter. Their natural double-coated fur — made up of an insulating under-layer, close to the skin, and a protective topcoat — keeps them extra toasty.

Many sporting and working breeds also get excited in the snow, which they see as a prime setting for exploring and games. “I personally have a Bernese and German Shepherd mix, and she loves exploring in the snow and bringing us back ‘treats’ (typically one of my kids’ toys left in the yard),” says Dr. Contreras.

Beyond breed, a preference for snow can come down to a dog’s individual personality, per Dr. Smith. “Some are more curious, playful, or energetic, and snow amplifies those traits,” she says. “Others may be cautious, dislike getting wet, or simply prefer predictable environments.”

They love a snowy maze of smells.

Something interesting happens to the scent landscape under layers of snow.

“Snow can both mute and amplify odors,” Dr. Smith explains. “Fresh snow temporarily seals off scent trails, which can make sniffing feel like a puzzle. As the snow melts or gets disturbed, new scent layers are released.”

Dr. Smith describes the challenge of rooting out buried scents as “intrinsically rewarding” for many dogs.

How can you keep your dog safe in the snow?

Even if your dog is a natural-born snow dog, there are still safety tips you should follow to ensure their excitement doesn’t get the best of them. Dr. Contreras recommends limiting the amount of time your dog spends outside, because they can develop hypothermia and frostbite. This can vary from dog to dog and breed to breed.

The aforementioned Chihuahua, for example, can safely withstand the cold for much less time than your average Husky — but keep an eye out for signs of adverse reactions to the cold, like excess shivering, slowing down or acting confused, pale or blueish skin, or feeling very cold to the touch.

There’s also the salt-and-ice melt mixture that gets sprinkled on sidewalks ahead of snowstorms. It can be toxic if ingested, so putting booties on your dog or wiping their paws after walks, is key to prevent sickness. Plus, the combo of the cold snow and the chemical mixture can lead to cracked and sore paws. Dogs will often hold up a paw in mid-air because it hurts to walk on. That’s a sign it’s time to go back inside, and applying a balm or paw wax like Musher’s Secret or coconut oil, can help it heal.

Keep your dogs well-hydrated; just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean they need less water after exercising, particularly on very cold days when the air is dryer. And, they may need to eat more than usual: “When body temperature drops, dogs must generate more heat to stay near their core temperature,” Dr. Contreras explains. “This means it’s also important to keep them well-fed since they might also be burning a lot of calories.”

