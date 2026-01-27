Top 25 things owners have done with their dog—including sharing beds and even plates

RossHelen // Shutterstock

Dog owners have revealed the extent of their bond with their furry friends — including having “conversations” with them, sleeping in the same bed, and eating from the same plate.

Almost 9 in 10 (87 percent) people who own a pup consider their canine to be their best pal, according to a Dec. 2-4, 2025, survey of American dog owners. While 97 percent consider them to be as much a member of the family as anyone else.

Precisely 3 in 4 dog owners have shared dialogue with their furry friends, with 62 percent “often” using a “dog voice” to do so. For 47 percent, their relationship is so strong that they let their pet sleep in their bed every night, while 54 percent have also shared a plate of food with their dog at one time or another.

Others have thrown birthday parties for their four-legged friend (40 percent), created social media accounts dedicated to them (45 percent), and had video calls with them when away (60 percent).

Commissioned by Minties FreshBites dental treats, the study found 80 percent of dog owners surveyed know such behaviors might seem strange to those who don’t own dogs, but to them, there’s nothing odd about the closeness they share.

The study also found that 50 percent of dog owners have dressed their dog in clothes — including superhero costumes (13 percent), bowtie collars (16 percent), and formal clothes like tuxedos (10 percent).

While 28 percent have cooked homemade meals for their pet, 21 percent have taken them for spa days, and 10 percent have hosted dog photo shoots.

Almost 1 in 10 (9 percent) dog owners revealed their dog even appeared in their wedding or engagement photos.

This love for their canine pal may explain why as many as 29 percent of owners admit their entire life is centered around their dog — and why 37 percent “constantly” talk to friends and family about their furry friend.

But while owners might be besotted with their pets, there is one slight obstacle: bad breath. The research, carried out through OnePoll.com found that 81 percent of dog owners have been put off getting too close to their tail-wagging pal as a result, with 37 percent having to move away from them completely, such was the stench.

Top 25 Things Owners Have Done With Their Dogs

Have conversations with them — 62 percent Had video calls with them when away — 60 percent Shared plates of food with them — 54 percent Dressed them in clothes — 50 percent Share a bed with them every night — 47 percent Created social media accounts dedicated to them — 45 percent Let them ride in the car’s front seat — 43 percent Share snacks or treats together — 42 percent Thrown birthday parties for them — 40 percent Let them sleep under the covers — 36 percent Give them personalized beds or blankets — 36 percent Bring them along on vacations — 35 percent Buy them birthday cakes or “pupcakes” — 30 percent Cook homemade meals for them — 28 percent Dress them in cute outfits or seasonal costumes — 22 percent Give them spa days or grooming sessions — 21 percent Take them to dog-friendly cafés or restaurants — 17 percent Create custom collars or accessories — 15 percent Let them “help” with chores — 15 percent Make paw-print art or keepsakes — 13 percent Host dog photo shoots — 10 percent Give them their own social media hashtags — 10 percent Create TikTok or YouTube channels for them — 9 percent Read books aloud to them — 9 percent Include them in wedding or engagement photos — 9 percent

