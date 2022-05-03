Spotlight on Mom: El Paso mom plans for changes in daily life

EL PASO, Texas - Moms juggle everything from planning meals, helping with homework, carpooling to sports practices and keeping the family on a steady course.

Mollie Stopani, mother of 12-year-old Benjamin and 8-year-old Matteo says the key to success is having a plan, a menu, and a schedule.

"Wednesdays we go out to eat. The boys kinda help me fill out the rest, let me figure out what I'm gonna buy for groceries, get it all set up," said Stopani.

Working full time as a realtor, Stopani's phone is constantly ringing. Her schedule is always changing. She keeps a chore chart that keeps her daily duties running smoothly.

"I definitely don't have it all together," she said. "But there's always trial and error."

Her sons help with chores like feeding the dogs, something experts say is key to keeping a balanced family life.

The top three household management rules include: maintaining routines and habits, delegating tasks, and accepting that no one is perfect; good enough is good enough.

Stopani says motherhood is all about raising responsible, well-balanced and loving humans.

"It teaches them some responsibility. Hopefully, we're raising some men who are ready to move on in life when we're done our job and they can do their own laundry," added Stopani.

All week leading up to Mothers' Day, ABC-7 highlights five hard-working El Paso moms for a special segment called "Spotlight on Mom."

Mattress Firm is donating a full master bedroom suite for one local mom. To enter the contest submit a photo by visiting kvia.com/play and clicking on the "Spotlight on Mom" story.

The winner will be selected at random and announced on Friday, May 6.