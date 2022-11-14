Local nonprofits receive $75,000 in matching funds from Marathon Petroleum for El Paso Giving Day 2022

EL PASO, Texas - Ten local nonprofits received $75,000 in matching funds from Marathon Petroleum as part of the 7th annual El Paso Giving Day.

The organizations offer programs in support of the environment and hunger relief.

Bowie High School Garden, Celebration of Our Mountains, Eco El Paso, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food bank and Desert Spoon Food Hub.

“Marathon Petroleum is committed to investing, strengthening, and helping improve quality of life in our region. We are proud to partner with the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and selected nonprofit organizations through El Paso Giving Day to leverage the power of matching funds and support important work in our community,” said VJ Smith, Government and Public Affairs at Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

“We are grateful to Marathon Petroleum for the generous financial support they have pledged to local nonprofits through El Paso Giving Day,” said Tracy J. Yellen, Chief Executive Officer, Paso del Norte Community Foundation. “With their $75,000 in matching funds, Marathon Petroleum is inspiring philanthropy for nonprofit organizations and doubling their impact for hunger relief and the environment.”

Part of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation's Community of Philanthropy, El Paso Giving Day matches funds in support of essential programs and services that area nonprofits provide to the community.

El Paso Giving Day started in 2016 and to date has contributed $7 million to more than 200 nonprofits.