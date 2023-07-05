El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to teach kids safety through ‘Safety Town” Event

El Paso, Texas ( KVIA-TV) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Community Services Section will host Sheriff’s Safety Town July 10th through July 14th, 2023.

The annual event provides important safety tips and information about stranger danger, gun safety, 911 emergencies and how to respond to emergencies. Deputy dog will explain traffic and pedestrian safety.

The classes will be Monday through Friday 8:30 to 12:30. Sheriff’s Safety Town will be held at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, located at 3850 Justice Dr., El Paso, TX 79938.

The event is open to children ages 5-11. Registration per child is $15 and includes daily snacks and refreshments.

Contact Deputy Daniel Sanchez 915 873-0980 if you would like to register your child.