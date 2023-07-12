El Paso Giving Day registration to kick off at Southwest University Park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-Nonprofit organizations can register through September 29to participate in the 8th Annual Day of Giving

EL PASO, Texas - The region’s only community-wide day of charitable giving is almost here! Registration will open on July 20, 2023, for nonprofits who want to participate in the eighth annual El Paso Giving Day on October 19, 2023.

Nonprofit leaders from the Paso del Norte region are invited to the El Paso Giving Day Registration Event. During the event, nonprofit organizations will enjoy breakfast, sign up to participate in El Paso Giving Day, network, ask questions, and receive additional assistance from the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and El Paso Giving Day Committee staff.

To participate in El Paso Giving Day, nonprofit organizations must have a 501(c)(3) status and register by September 29, 2023. For more information or to register, go to elpasogivingday.org.

“The Paso del Norte Community Foundation is excited to once again spearhead El Paso Giving Day as a way to support those diverse and important nonprofit organizations that contribute to the quality of life in our region,” said Andrea Macias, Paso del Norte Community Foundation Development Coordinator.

El Paso Giving Day was founded by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation in 2016 to shine a light on the essential services of nonprofit organizations, ignite the spirit of giving, and encourage new donors to give to local nonprofits and support the causes they care about. Each year, the online event empowers nonprofits to highlight their missions and attract new donors, raising charitable dollars through online donations, friendly competition, and matching funds. In addition, organizations gain access to thoughtful workshops to help them develop their campaign, including peer-to-peer fundraising, marketing, and teaching nonprofits how to maximize their resources and potential.

In 2022, more than 5,000 unique donors supported 222 registered nonproﬁt organizations during El Paso Giving Day. Nearly $1.2 million was raised, including more than $125,000 in matching funds and $30,000 in incentive prizes. Each year, the generosity shown by corporate sponsors has provided nonproﬁts with additional dollars that help them continue to serve our region.

To register or for more information on El Paso Giving Day, visit www.elpasogivingday.org.