Heart Health: City of El Paso introduces biking program to get kids active

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With children back in school the City of El Paso is kicking off a pilot program to get kids more active this year.

The project started in the Segundo Barrio with Glen Middle School and Hart Elementary School campuses extending curbs on their crosswalk areas. The extended curbs have multiple design effects that help to increase safety for children who walk and bike to school.

"So it increases the visibility for these children, which is important because they're a little bit smaller than the rest of us, of course," said Anna Mesa-Zendt Bicycle and Program manager for the city of El Paso.

"Another added aspect is it's sort of increasing that pedestrian space and narrowing that vehicular space, which creates less time that the children have to walk across the street in front of the vehicles and also instinctively, while it narrows that vehicular space, the cars will drive a little bit slower," said Mesa-Zendt.

The extended curbs will also serve as a benefit to parents and caregivers.

"This is for everybody in our community, every last student that drives or is dropped off to school in a vehicle is one less car that we have in our car lanes and that we have on our streets. And that is great for our environment and reduces auto emissions and overall is better for traffic congestion, which I know we would all like to see less of," said Mesa-Zendt.

The pilot program was created with health in mind, finding ways to get children active.

"It's very important that they get this activity because it reduces the probability of certain related diseases such as childhood obesity and heart disease," said Mesa- Zendt "Children require 60 minutes of exercise a day, and this will give them an opportunity to get that exercise in the morning and also probably increase their focus during school and their school work abilities."

Mesa-Zendt adds that it's important to begin safety conversations at schools as well as encourage children to be active.