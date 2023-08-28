Voter files ethics complaint against former El Paso representative

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new ethics complaint has been filed against former El Paso District 6 City Representative Claudia Rodriguez.

Former Rep. Rodriguez's actions are being called into question. The voter who filed the complaint is questioning the use of her taxpayer-funded city gas card.

Her gas card was used to spend nearly $5,300 in 2022.

Chief internal auditor Edmundo Calderon says her card was used to fuel "2 or more vehicles" with the amount appearing "excessive."

ABC-7 has obtained a copy of that ethics complaint, along with an exclusive interview with the man who filed it.

Tom Laign, who resides in District 6, filed the complaint.

"Those who hold public office hold public trust," Laign told ABC-7. "It's huge for me that all the money that we give them as taxpayers be spent appropriately. And there are no questions or concerns attached to how the money is spent," said Laign.

Rodriguez responded to the voter's complaint calling it a "political hit job."