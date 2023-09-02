St. Anthony kicks off 60th Bazaar celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A long-standing staple in the borderland, the St. Anthony Bazaar reaches its 60th celebration this Labor Day weekend.

For 60 years Borderland residents have come out to give back to the church as well as stop by for a taste of the gorditas and enchiladas.

"The food here is really good," said Sophia Nava, a volunteer

"Gordita's all day," said a guest," said Kyle Booth, an attendee

"I like the enchiladas," said Nava."

"I prefer enchiladas or gordita or tacos ha ha," said Father Eulalio Gomez.

This St. Anthony Seminary is raising money for the friars and celebrating the community.

"Just knowing that we have a tradition here to help the seminarians and to have some fun for the whole rest of the year. It really it amazes me that everyone comes to support, said Nava."

"We've become a tradition and also a friendship with people. And for us, it's important not only the economic face but the relationship," said Father Eulalio Gomez.

And for the past 60 years, friendships, memories, and laughs have all been shared over St. Anthony's food, fun, and games.

"It feels pretty amazing, you know, it's like knowing that it's come so far and lots of people still come after, especially after COVID. Last year was the first time it opened after COVID and lots of people came, so it was really cool that everyone came after the whole pandemic thing," said Nava.

"It's awesome, you know, to get everybody back out again, back into the swing of things, everyone you know, the culture, everyone hanging out. I miss it. Like we got the Mexican music in the background and, you know, it's awesome," said Booth.

The St. Anthony's bazaar lasts till Monday, for those of you who want to go and taste it all.