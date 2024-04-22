Skip to Content
Clean Up Walk, Earth Day Activities

El Paso TX (KVIA-TV)-Take the Clean Earth Day challenge and join people in El Paso who are helping to clean up trash and litter.

Walking together and picking up trash is a symbolic act to celebrate and protect our Earth on this special day. You are encouraged to wear gloves or a litter picker-upper to Chamizal National Park. 

When: April 22, 20 24 at 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

Where: Chamizal National Monument 800 S Marcial St El.Paso TX 79905.

https://www.facebook.com/share/rv48FYW92z2bADid/?mibextid=9VsGKo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

