The City of El Paso renames popular park in honor of retired Fort Bliss soldier

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—Mayor Oscar Leeser, city leaders, and the Burges High School Band and cheerleaders held a ceremony to unveil a new park.

Through the City of El Paso renaming process, it was the collective voice of more than 50 park area residents who signed the application in support of renaming Ponder Park to James "Jim" Crouch Park. The renaming is a testament to the community's admiration for James Crouch, a referee, athlete, highly decorated soldier, and a guiding light for El Paso's youth.

His retirement in 2010 marked a milestone in Fort Bliss history, as he became its highest-ranking African-American civilian employee.

Crouch contributed to the world of sports as a member of the International Softball Congress Fast Pitch teams from El Paso in 1961 and 1962, which won back-to-back championships. In 2015, he was inducted into the El Paso Softball Hall of Fame as a player.

2006, the Texas Association of Sports Officials inducted him into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame as a referee.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board passed the renaming application in February 2024, and the El Paso City Council passed a resolution to officially rename the park.