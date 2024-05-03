ABC-7 at 4: Copa Consulado tournament to bring family fun, Cinco de Mayo weekend

El Paso, TX (KVIA)—The Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso, in partnership with El Puma Soccer Club and Corazones Unidos, is organizing the second edition of the "Copa Consulado" on May 4 and 5, 2024, at the Westside Sports Complex (201 Isela Rubalcava, El Paso, TX 79932).

Matches will be played from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both days. Additionally, a community fair with various free and family-friendly activities will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4th.

The event will be inaugurated on Saturday, May 4th at 11 am, with the Consul General of Mexico in El Paso, Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de León, accompanied by the president of El Puma Soccer Club, and co-organizer of the Consulate Cup, Jesús "Chuy" Enríquez, kicking off the event with a traditional ball kick.