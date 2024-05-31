Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: Executive producer talks about “The Garfield movie” soundtrack album

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)— If you haven't seen the Garfield movie yet, I recommend you check it out. The world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat is about to have a wild outdoor adventure After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father - scruffy. 

 Michael Hodges is the executive producer for "The Garfield Movie" soundtrack album. He talks about the hard work that went into the 10-track album. He also talks about a new original composition by five-time Grammy Award winner Jon Batiste. The Oscar winner for Best Original Score on Pixar's Soul) entitled "Good Life," with contributions from Calum Scott, Granville featuring Will Champlin, Hannah Waddingham, and more.

The Garfield movie soundtrack is available on CD; visit https://Shop.republicrecords.com/products/various-artists-the-garfield-movie-Original-motion-picture-soundtrack-cd

"The Garfield movie" soundtrack is available on vinyl; visit at:

https://www.walmart.com/ip/the-garfield-movie-original-motion-picture-Soundtrack-various-artists-vinyl-lp/5378490247

