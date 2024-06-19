Skip to Content
Local Focus

Sun Metro to Offer Free Rides for National Dump the Pump Day

By
Published 9:11 AM

EL PASO, Texas—Sun Metro will offer free rides all day on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in observance of National Dump the Pump Day. Originally initiated by the American Public Transportation Association, the third Thursday in June is designated as Dump the Pump Day.

This day serves as a reminder of the benefits of public transportation, such as saving money on fuel and reducing individual carbon footprints, by encouraging people to choose public transportation over driving. Dump the Pump Day, first celebrated in 2006 during a period of high gas prices, is a testament to the fact that public transportation is not just a cost-effective travel option but also a significant contributor to personal savings.

According to the American Public Transportation Association, using public transit instead of driving can save more than $13,000 per year. In addition, choosing public transportation not only saves money but also contributes to a cleaner environment and reduces traffic congestion.

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
abc-7
el paso
kvia

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content