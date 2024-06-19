Sun Metro to Offer Free Rides for National Dump the Pump Day

EL PASO, Texas—Sun Metro will offer free rides all day on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in observance of National Dump the Pump Day. Originally initiated by the American Public Transportation Association, the third Thursday in June is designated as Dump the Pump Day.

This day serves as a reminder of the benefits of public transportation, such as saving money on fuel and reducing individual carbon footprints, by encouraging people to choose public transportation over driving. Dump the Pump Day, first celebrated in 2006 during a period of high gas prices, is a testament to the fact that public transportation is not just a cost-effective travel option but also a significant contributor to personal savings.

According to the American Public Transportation Association, using public transit instead of driving can save more than $13,000 per year. In addition, choosing public transportation not only saves money but also contributes to a cleaner environment and reduces traffic congestion.