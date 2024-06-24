Skip to Content
Local Focus

DEA El Paso to host Family Summit in Navajo Nation

By
Published 9:19 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-The DEA El Paso Division and the above agencies want to hear from families in New Mexico and West Texas as they share about their loved ones. They also want to assist them with awareness information and education resources and introduce them to other prevention, treatment, and counseling partners. Families who wish to attend the free event must register.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 25, and Wednesday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Phil Thomas Performing Arts Center, Shiprock, New Mexico

To register or for more information, families should contact Michelle Rincon at 915-479-2540 or Michelle.Rincon@dea.gov.

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
abc-7
el paso
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content