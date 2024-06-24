DEA El Paso to host Family Summit in Navajo Nation

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-The DEA El Paso Division and the above agencies want to hear from families in New Mexico and West Texas as they share about their loved ones. They also want to assist them with awareness information and education resources and introduce them to other prevention, treatment, and counseling partners. Families who wish to attend the free event must register.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 25, and Wednesday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Phil Thomas Performing Arts Center, Shiprock, New Mexico

To register or for more information, families should contact Michelle Rincon at 915-479-2540 or Michelle.Rincon@dea.gov.