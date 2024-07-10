NAACP El Paso Branch Announces Freedom Fund Banquet

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The NAACP El Paso Branch is thrilled to announce its upcoming Freedom Fund Banquet. Casey Thomas, the first Vice President of the Texas NAACP, will be the evening's keynote speaker.

The event, scheduled for August 17th at the Fort Bliss Centennial Club and Conference Center, is not just a gathering but a powerful statement of our community's commitment to the theme 'Show Up to Vote.' This theme underlines the pivotal role of voting in our society, making the event a must-attend for all who value their civic duty.

Individual tickets for the event are $70.00 and can be purchased in advance. Proceeds from this event will contribute to scholarships and community activities that fund the NAACP's civil rights initiatives, supporting our mission to secure equality and eliminate race-based discrimination.

For more information and ticket purchases, contact Diane Williams, the NAACP El Paso Branch Freedoms Fund Coordinator, at (334) 477-3733 or via email at naacpelpasobranch@yahoo.com .