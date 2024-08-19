Health Foundation announces new REALIZE Executive cohort
El Paso, Texas (KVIA–TV) The Paso del Norte Health Foundation launched its REALIZE Executive leadership experience with a kick-off event on August 15, 2024. REALIZE Executive is a world-class leadership development experience custom-designed by international leadership experts and Health Foundation staff for emerging top-level management within the Paso del Norte region. The new 18-member cohort was announced. The cohort will participate in an intensive nine-month leadership development program and experience leadership assessments, executive coaching, out-of-town experiential learning, seminars by national leadership experts, measurable outcomes, and more.
- Jessica Andrews, Behavioral Health Services Director, El Paso Child Guidance Center
- Lidia Carranco, Assistant CFO, El Paso Water
- David Chayer, Executive Director, Family Services of El Paso
- Evelyn Corral, Director of Field Operations, Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso
- Kellie Burns-Franco, Director of Development, Paso del Norte Community Foundation
- Annette Gomez, Assistant Administrator of Clinic Services, University Medical Center of El Paso
- Selena Gomez, Executive Director, Southern New Mexico Diabetes Outreach
- Georgina Hernandez, President and CEO, United Way of El Paso County
- Joy Leos, Health Training & Promotions Manager, City of El Paso – Department of Public Health
- Janel Lujan, CEO, El Paso Health Medicaid
- Laura Marquez, Program Supervisor, Paso del Norte Children’s Development Center
- Karin Melson, HR Benefits Manager, El Paso Electric Company
- Kathy Revtyak, Executive Director, Children’s Grief Center
- Dr. Sarah Ruiz, Founder & Registered Dietitian, Sun City Dietitians
- Lisa Saucedo, CEO, CASA of El Paso
- Candice Trujillo, SW Region Director, New Mexico Department of Public Health
- Dr. John Wiebe, Provost, VP Academic Affairs, The University of Texas at El Paso
- Kenneth Wilson, CEO, YMCA of El Paso
For more information on REALIZE, visit the Health Foundation website at www.pdnhf.org or contact Dr. Michael Kelly at mkelly@pdnfoundation.org.