Health Foundation announces new REALIZE Executive cohort

El Paso, Texas (KVIA–TV) The Paso del Norte Health Foundation launched its REALIZE Executive leadership experience with a kick-off event on August 15, 2024. REALIZE Executive is a world-class leadership development experience custom-designed by international leadership experts and Health Foundation staff for emerging top-level management within the Paso del Norte region. The new 18-member cohort was announced. The cohort will participate in an intensive nine-month leadership development program and experience leadership assessments, executive coaching, out-of-town experiential learning, seminars by national leadership experts, measurable outcomes, and more.

Jessica Andrews , Behavioral Health Services Director, El Paso Child Guidance Center

Lidia Carranco, Assistant CFO, El Paso Water

David Chayer, Executive Director, Family Services of El Paso

Evelyn Corral, Director of Field Operations, Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso

Kellie Burns-Franco, Director of Development, Paso del Norte Community Foundation

Annette Gomez , Assistant Administrator of Clinic Services, University Medical Center of El Paso

Selena Gomez , Executive Director, Southern New Mexico Diabetes Outreach

Georgina Hernandez , President and CEO, United Way of El Paso County

Joy Leos, Health Training & Promotions Manager, City of El Paso – Department of Public Health

Janel Lujan, CEO, El Paso Health Medicaid

Laura Marquez, Program Supervisor, Paso del Norte Children’s Development Center

Karin Melson, HR Benefits Manager, El Paso Electric Company

Kathy Revtyak, Executive Director, Children’s Grief Center

Dr. Sarah Ruiz, Founder & Registered Dietitian, Sun City Dietitians

Lisa Saucedo, CEO, CASA of El Paso

Candice Trujillo, SW Region Director, New Mexico Department of Public Health

Dr. John Wiebe, Provost, VP Academic Affairs, The University of Texas at El Paso

Kenneth Wilson, CEO, YMCA of El Paso

For more information on REALIZE, visit the Health Foundation website at www.pdnhf.org or contact Dr. Michael Kelly at mkelly@pdnfoundation.org.