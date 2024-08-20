Skip to Content
2024 Harvest Wine & Music Festival to Feature World-Class Wines

Published 8:49 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA-TV)- The 2024 Harvest Wine & Music Festival returns over Labor Day weekend. The event will feature unlimited tastings of award-winning wines from New Mexico's top vineyards, accompanied by non-stop music from some of the best bands in the state. With 19 winery brands representing 13 of New Mexico's premier vineyards, attendees can sample and purchase a diverse range of wines—from sweet to dry, bubbly to bold, and everything in between. The festival will occur at the Southern New Mexico Fairgrounds in Las Cruces, New Mexico, from 12 PM to 6 PM on August 31, September 1, and September 2.

Ticket Information: Any-day tickets are $30 in advance and $35 beginning August 31. Tickets for Monday, September 2 are $25. Discounted tickets are available for designated drivers, members of the military, and first responders. www.NMWine.com.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

