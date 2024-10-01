ABC-7 at 4: Celebrate History, Culture, and Nature at the 30th Annual Hueco Tanks Community Fair

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—If you want a fun, learning, and exploration weekend at the 30th Annual Hueco Tanks Community Fair! This year’s event, held on October 19th and 20th from 10 am—5 pm, celebrates the rich history, vibrant culture, and stunning natural beauty of Hueco Tanks State Park, Historic Site, and the surrounding region.

Whether you’re a seasoned outdoor enthusiast or just looking for a family-friendly outing, there’s something for everyone at the Hueco Tanks Community Fair. Visitors can enjoy various activities, including guided tours, educational exhibits, rock climbing, cultural performances, and social dances.

Things to do:

Hiking: Explore the unique landscape and ancient rock formations of Hueco Tanks.

Guided Tours: Join tours to visit pictographs and archaeological sites and enjoy beautiful views.

Rock Climbing: Try your hand at climbing in one of the world’s premier climbing destinations.

Cultural Presentations: Enjoy social dances, storytelling, and exhibits highlighting the region’s rich cultural heritage.

Family Activities: Engage in interactive activities and games with local organizations.

Picnic Area and Food Truck: Relax and enjoy your meal with a stunning natural backdrop.

Date: October 19th & 20th, 2024 10 am – 5 pm

Location: 6900 Hueco Tanks Rd. #1 El Paso, Texas 79938

Cost: Free More Information: huecotankssp@tpwd.texas.gov or 915-857-1135