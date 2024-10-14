ABC-7 at 4: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. to celebrate breast cancer survivors

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—The El Paso Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will celebrate Be Intentional. The event will develop supported ties, a unique approach to reminding survivors that they have support and encouraging them to build a healthy social support team with people they trust. This event will include a medical professional discussing the different detection methods and a survivor's family member sharing how she supports her loved one.

What: El Paso Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Presents Breast Cancer Tea, Be Intentional. Develop Supported Ties

When: 19 OCT 2024, 1:00- 3:00 pm

Cost: $50.00

Location: Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, 11199 Sergeant E. Churchill St., Fort Bliss, TX 79916