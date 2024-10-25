ABC-7 at 4: TxDOT Halloween Safety

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-While Halloween isn’t until next Thursday, kids and families may be out and about this weekend, and TX Dot wants everyone to get home safely.

Here with some advice is TxDot’s Jennifer Wright.

TxDot El Paso Closures:

I-10 Widening West

Sunday, October 27

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 West will be reduced to one lane between Transmountain Road and Los Mochis Drive.

Crews will be placing concrete pavement.

Monday, October 28, and Tuesday, October 29

8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

South Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Artcraft Road and Redd Road.

Crews will be placing concrete pavement.

Monday, October 28 through Saturday, November 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road as needed.

Crews will be working on retaining walls.

Monday, October 28, through Saturday, November 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Mesa Street and Redd Road.

Crews will be conducting earth work.

Monday, October 28

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 West will be closed at Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Boulevard), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Crews will be repairing asphalt pavement.

Friday, November 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exit from I-10 West to Artcraft will be closed.

DETOUR: Take Exit 11 (SH 20/Mesa Street/Thorn Avenue) continue on North Desert Boulevard to Artcraft.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday, November 3, through Tuesday, November 5 and

Monday, November 11

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane at Los Mochis Drive.

Intermittent complete closures of I-10 East and West are possible at this time.

Crews will be placing bridge beams.

Wednesday, November 6 and Sunday, November 10

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 East will be closed at Thorn Avenue.

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Mesa Street.

Crews will be placing bridge beams.

Thursday, November 7

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 West will be closed at Thorn Avenue.

DETOUR: Take Exit 11 (SH 20/Mesa Street/Thorn Avenue), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Redd Road.

Crews will be placing bridge beams.

ITS INFRA at Zaragoza/BOTA Port of Entry

Monday, October 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Right turn lane northbound between San Antonio and Paisano closed

· Paisano at San Antonio right lane closed

· Gateway South right lane after Paisano closed (Possibly if not finished Thursday, Oct 24)

Tuesday, October 29

Loop 375 (Border Highway) west- and eastbound at San Marcial right lane, right shoulder, and left lane closed

Wednesday, October 30

Loop 375 (Border Highway) west- and eastbound at San Marcial right lane, right shoulder, and left lane closed (if necessary)

Crews will be working on the installation of DMSs.

Maintenance

Monday, October 28 and Friday, November 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border West) east- and westbound between Spur 1966 and Doniphan alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

US-85 Paisano southbound between Spur 1966 and Yandell right lane closed

Crews will be working on the drain.

Monday, October 28 through Thursday, October 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Coles and Cordova bridge alternate lane closures

Crews will be repairing asphalt.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, October 28

9am to 4pm

US-54 northbound CD lanes between Trowbridge and Cassidy exit right lane closed

Tuesday, October 29

9am to 4pm

US-54 southbound between Altura and Montana shoulder closed

US-54 northbound between Cassidy and Fred Wilson right lane closed

I-10 eastbound between Anthony and Vinton shoulder closed

Wednesday, October 30

9am to 4pm

US-54 southbound between Altura and Montana right lane closed

Crews will be working on guardrail.

Spall Repair

Sunday, October 27 through Wednesday, October 30

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 eastbound between Executive overpass and Piedras overpass alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on spall repairs.

Montana Widening Project

Tuesday, October 29 to Wednesday, October 30

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road complete closure from Saul Kleinfeld Drive to Joe Battle Boulevard

Crews will be working on reenforced concrete pavement.

Monday, November 4 to Saturday, November 30

Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road left lane closure from Saul Kleinfeld Drive to Lee Boulevard

Crews will be working on landscape.

Monday, November 4 to Saturday, November 30

Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road alternating lane closures from Joe Battle Boulevard to Global Reach Drive

Crews will be working on landscape.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, October 28 to Thursday, October 31

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound alternating lane closures between South Americas Avenue (truck port of entry) and Southside Road

Crews will be working on installing sidewalks.

Continuous closure, beginning Monday, October 28 to Friday, November 1

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane and south to north turnaround UPRR Bridge underpass at North Loop Road

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound, north to south turnaround UPRR Bridge underpass at Alameda Avenue

Crews will be working on installation of curb/sidewalk, guardrail, and concrete barrier.

SH 20 Alameda Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, October 27 to Wednesday, October 30th and Friday, November 1

Nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound alternate lane closures between Padres Drive and Glenwood Court

Crews will be milling, paving, and installing pavement markings.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Sunday, October 27

8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) at Darrington Road full intersection closure

Westbound traffic will use newly constructed lanes to detour to Lago Este Drive and Rodman Street.

Crews will be removing and rearranging concrete barrier, installing overhead signals, and striping.

Continuous closures

Monday, March 25 until further notice

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound lane closure from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive, lanes reduced to one lane

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) hike/bike trail from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive will be closed indefinitely.

Friday, June 28 until further notice

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) westbound lane from Desert Mesa to Rodman Street will be shifted to the median and transitioned back on Rodman Street

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) and Lago Del Esta intersection closure

Crews will be working on final subgrade, pavement operations and excavating ponding areas.

Alameda Raised Medians Project

Sunday, October 27 to Friday, November 1

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda Avenue east- and westbound inside lane closures between Rio Vista Road and Passmore Road

Crews will be installing concrete medians and electrical items.

Loop 375 Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, October 27 to Wednesday, October 30

Nightly, 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) north- and southbound alternating lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Crews will be pouring concrete sidewalks in the shoulders and striping at intersections controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals.

ADA Improvements Project

Monday, October 28 until further notice

Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alameda Avenue east- and westbound alternating lane closures from Americas Highway (Loop 375) to Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281)

Crews will be removing sidewalks and ramps for ADA improvements.

Sidewalk Project

Monday, October 28 until further notice

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound alternating lane closures from Zaragoza Road to Pan American Drive

Crews will be removing ramps and constructing sidewalks and ramps.

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetics Project

Monday, October 28 to Friday, November 1

Daily, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Lee Trevino underpass right lane and shoulder closure.

Gateway East Boulevard at Lee Trevino Drive left lane closed.

Crews will be removing concrete riprap.

Monday, October 28 to Friday, November 1

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Lee Trevino underpass right lane and shoulder closure.

Crews will be removing concrete riprap.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.

