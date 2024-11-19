ABC-7 at 4: Operation Noel to provide new winter coats to Borderland children

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—For years, Operation Noel has provided coats to children in need. The nonprofit was formed to raise funds to purchase brand-new coats for underprivileged children in the El Paso community. The primary mission is to provide new winter coats to children in the region whose families cannot afford to buy them for themselves. The charity expects to distribute coats in early December; if you have questions, contact the Foundation at info@pdnfoundation.org or 915-218-2646. You can contribute to the fund page by visiting www.pdnfoundation.org/operation-noel.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.