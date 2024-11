El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- The holiday season is fast approaching. Many of us will be taking advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Special Agent Jeanette Harper from the FBI El Paso shares tips on you should keep in mind while shopping this holiday season.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.