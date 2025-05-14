ABC-7 First Alert: Another windy dusty day 45-50MPH gusts expected

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- We still remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as winds are once again expected to pickup with blowing dust and sand, and fire risk expected today.

Today is expected to be another hot one. El Paso is expected to reach 91, Las Cruces is expected to reach 86.

Winds will be mild this morning developing a little breezier by mid morning and then windy into your afternoon. The strongest winds are expected between 2-5PM looking to peak at about 45-50MPH.

Blowing dust and sand will once again be a factor today. Fire risk also remains through the region. Weather alerts have been issued for areas through the region for today's wind event: