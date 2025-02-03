Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: HOPE Chest Fundraiser

Published 10:30 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The HOPE Chest Fundraiser is just a few days away. The event allows you to bid on or buy fine and costume jewelry and original works of art.

The sale and auction will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, on the first floor of the Medical Education Building. The El Paso Community Foundation will auction all donated items and sell them on Feb. 6, 2025. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the Fox Cancer Center Patient Fund.

You can support the fundraiser by donating your new and gently used jewelry or original works of art.

Event details:

Feb. 6 for the HOPE Chest Fundraiser and make a difference in the lives of our community’s cancer warriors: here.ttuhscep.edu/campaigns/hope-chest-fundraiser.

