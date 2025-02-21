Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: 3rd Annual El Paso Strong Fashion Show to be held at the San Jacinto Plaza

By
Published 10:04 AM

El Paso, TX(KVIA-TV)—The Queen Has Spoken Entertainment announces the 3rd Annual El Paso Strong Fashion Show at San Jacinto Plaza. The show will showcase the best designs from talented local artists, highlighting the diverse fashion scene that makes El Paso unique. The top three designers will be awarded cash prizes of $500, $300, and $100.

In addition to the runway shows, attendees will enjoy a lively atmosphere featuring a variety of food trucks, local vendors, and exciting performances throughout the evening. A seasoned EPCC Fashion Lab instructor panel will judge this year’s event. The event will also offer a platform for aspiring designers to showcase their work, network with industry professionals, and gain exposure to the local fashion scene.

The event is open to all and offers a unique opportunity for El Pasoans to support and celebrate local talent while enjoying a festive and vibrant atmosphere.

Event Details:

* Date: March 1st, 2025

* Time: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

* Location: San Jacinto Plaza, El Paso, TX

* Admission: Free

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

