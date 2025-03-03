ABC-7 at 4: DJ Johnny Kage to Headline 2025’s ¡mira! Las Cruces Festival

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Popular talent DJ Johnny Kage will headline the third annual ¡mira! Las Cruces. The spring festival returns to showcase and celebrate the city and surrounding area's culture, cuisine, art, outdoor recreation, and music. DJ Johnny Kage is an El Paso, TX native with family ties to Las Cruces and a prominent figure in the region's radio industry for more than 25 years. Locally, he's recognized for hosting the popular radio show "Morning Mash" on 104.3 HIT FM, which airs across El Paso, TX, Las Cruces, NM, and Juarez, Mexico. Kage is also well-known for DJing on the SiriusXM station "Pitbull's Globalization" and being one of Pitbull's touring DJs. During ¡mira! Kage will perform music popular in the region. New to ¡mira!

A drone show will take over downtown Las Cruces's skies. Lucha Libre returns this year, this time with live performances. Other talent taking center stage includes ballet Folklorico, mariachis, dance performances, a grupo norteño, and dance lessons on the Plaza. The event will take place on Saturday, April 26. Entertainment begins at 2 p.m. and will continue throughout the night. Activities and entertainment lineup are subject to change. Be advised that the City of Las Cruces will be shutting down Main Street on Friday, April 25 at 5 p.m. from the north roundabout to Bowman Avenue, as well as Las Cruces and Griggs avenues.

Event/Ticket Information:

https://www.visitlascruces.com/event/3rd-annual-mira!-a-real-southern-new-mexico-experience-in-the-heart-of-las-cruces-nm/2018