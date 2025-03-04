ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Gold Star Families Memorial to honor families of fallen service members

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The El Paso Gold Star Families Memorial is a tribute dedicated to honoring the families of our fallen service members—those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. This memorial will be built at Flags Across America and will serve as a lasting symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and community support for the Gold Star Families of El Paso and beyond. El Paso has a long and proud military history, is home to Fort Bliss, and has a strong veteran community. To support the memorial, you are invited to a fundraiser that will be held on March 8th at Old Glory Memorial Park from 11a.m. to 3p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Dolores 915.309.3622 or Ida 915.241.4482

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61564822827762