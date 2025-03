El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Celebrating Spring Break is a rite of passage for many Texas college students, but a fun time with friends can end in tragedy when someone drives under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Here, with a note of caution, TxDot’s Jennifer Wright shares what we can tell our college kids to help keep them safe.

