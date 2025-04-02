ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Animal Services Launches Animal Cruelty Prevention Campaign

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—This month, El Paso Animal Services is launching its annual Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month campaign with the theme “Break the Cycle: Compassion Starts with You.” This year’s campaign highlights the connection between animal cruelty and human violence and calls on the community to take action.

According to El Paso Animal Services, studies have shown that nearly 71% of domestic violence survivors report their abuser also harmed or threatened their pets. The FBI recognizes animal cruelty as a crime linked to other serious offenses, including domestic violence, child abuse, and even homicide. Often, violence against animals is the first warning sign of a larger cycle of abuse.

Throughout April, El Paso Animal Services will work with community members to educate the public on identifying and reporting animal cruelty and neglect. The campaign will include lifesaving educational events, issue PSAs, social media posts, conduct neighborhood canvassing, and community presentations.

Residents can also participate by showing their support for cruelty prevention by wearing orange ribbons, using orange porch lights, and engaging in campaign events throughout the month of April.

For more information on Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, including tips and resources, visit www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.