ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Science Festival returns to the Sun City

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The El Paso Science Festival returns to the Sun City. The event will take place from April 5 to 6, 2025 , from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM. The El Paso Convention Center, this time joined by La Nube, will transform into a hub of scientific discovery, offering a learning and fun experience for families throughout the border region. The festival will again be free to the public. The 2024 festival welcomed over 10,000 attendees, featured 89 interactive exhibits, and hosted six main-stage presentations. Registration is now open at elpasoscience.org/register-to-attend .

