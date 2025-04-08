ABC-7 at 4: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority to host Youth Financial Literacy Expo

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., will host its third annual Youth Financial Literacy Expo on April 20 for grades 6-12 students. This event is a yearly youth financial literacy campaign. It will feature guest speakers and hands-on projects. This year's topic is "Protecting and Empowering Our Youth: Fraud, Scams, and Predatory Lenders."



When: April 12, 2025, from 10:00 to 2 p.m.

Location: Montwood High School (Common Area), 1200 Montwood Drive, El Paso, TX 79936

