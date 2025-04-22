ABC-7 at 4: Make-A-Wish El Paso Invites the Community to the annual Walk for Wishes

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Make-A-Wish El Paso invites the community to its annual Walk for Wishes on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 8:30 am at The Shoppes at Solana. This year, Make-A-Wish El Paso is celebrating its 1,000th Wish El Paso while raising funds to grant more wishes in the future. This family-friendly event brings together a morning of fun and makes a difference in the lives of children battling critical illnesses.

WHEN: Sunday, April 27 | 9:00 am

WHERE: The Shoppes at Solana 750 Sunland Park Dr., El Paso, TX 79912

To register for the run or walk, visit: walkforwisheselpaso.org