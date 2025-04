El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Special agent John Morale's joins us to explain why the Joint Terrorism Task Force was established and how the federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies work together to fight terrorism. https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/elpaso

